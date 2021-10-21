It’s done, Laporta has a precious signature

After several weeks of negotiations, the president Joan laporta has just completed a nice signing at Barça. The formalization of this deal should fall in the coming hours.

Barça Mercato: The Ansu Fati file finally settled!

The love story between Ansu Fati and FC Barcelona will continue. The young Spanish striker (18) has become indispensable in Barça’s attack and his return from injury is doing the Catalan club a lot of good. The young striker is enjoying Catalonia and has no plans to change tune anytime soon. Currently linked to FC Barcelona until June 2022, Ansu Fati could have had his contract automatically renewed for two more seasons. But the management of Barça, very attached to his new prodigy, decided to reward him differently and with more dignity.





The Catalan leaders have indeed started discussions with the young player’s clan in order to extend his lease for another five years. This long-term extension would allow Barça to secure the future of its young player, coveted by several European top names, including PSG and Manchester City. It would also allow the principal concerned to see his current salary increase considerably. After weeks of reflection, the versatile winger would have finally agreed to extend his adventure at Barça. Mundo Deportivo ensures that the case would already be closed between the two parties. All that would remain is the formalization of this signature and it will not be long in coming.

The date of officialization of Ansu Fati

The source ensures that the formalization of the extension ofAnsu Fati should intervene this Thursday, three days from Classico against Real Madrid. The young player is expected to extend his contract until June 2027 with Barca. Like Pedri, his clause should be set at more than a billion euros in order to deter potential suitors. This extension acted internally is clear proof that FC Barcelona is active to secure its jewels. FC Barcelona does not want to relive a scenario à la Lionel Messi, left for free to PSG. The next to drop by the Camp Nou offices could be Ousmane Dembele, whose lease expires in June 2022.