Jean Castex at the “20 Hours” of TF1 to announce the measures of the government

Prime Minister Jean Castex will announce this evening in the 20H of TF1 the measures of the government to deal with the surge in prices at the pump, the channel announced on Twitter on Thursday.

“Faced with the rise in fuel prices, the Prime Minister will exclusively announce the government’s measures to cope with this increase”, specifies the channel, while the executive has been thinking for several days about a device protecting the power of purchase.

Fuel check or lower taxes?

The Prime Minister should arbitrate between a fuel check or a reduction in taxes, the two avenues on which Matignon and Bercy have been working in recent days. Prices at the pump rose another 2 cents last week, reaching historic highs at 1.56 euros per liter for diesel on average, and 1.62 euros for unleaded petrol containing up to 10 % ethanol (SP95-E10).

Lowering taxes “is not the path that we favor,” Secretary of State for European Affairs Clément Beaune assured LCI on Thursday morning, “because it is very expensive for many people”. “The idea is to have a strong measure which makes it possible to counter for those who need the car to work, to look for a job, financial aid quickly”, “a device which is as targeted as possible” , he had specified.





Clément Beaune had also indicated that the measures were “imminent”, “to be applied quickly”, believing that “the stake is obviously important because the prices increase”. For several days, the oppositions on the right and left have been calling on the government to announce “offensive measures”, between proposals for a temporary reduction in energy taxes, a reduction in VAT from 20% to 5.5% or even the introduction of ‘a “floating tax”. On Wednesday, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said the executive was looking for a “simple”, “readable, effective” measure.