Jean-Michel Blanquer insulted and threatened with death, the ministry files a complaint

“We don’t … your mother, there’s no problem.” After the publication of a violent video on social networks where the Minister of Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, is insulted and threatened, the ministry filed a complaint against the alleged perpetrator.

Rayanne B., who has 36,000 subscribers on Instagram, will appear on November 2 before the criminal court of Évry. He will be tried for “contempt and threat of death on a person holding public authority,” said Agence France-Presse.

Posted in early October, the video shows the offender, who was already pointed out by stealing equipment from a fire engine while they were on the job, attacking the minister.

Once his insults have been uttered, the individual turns the lens towards an accomplice, filmed in the process of reloading a pistol. “There, we arrive, you will see”, continues Rayanne B., before concluding by making a middle finger.





The young man, 19 years old at the time of the facts, will also appear for another case, qualified as “recording and broadcasting of images violating private privacy”. He had indeed published another video, where he asks a 13-year-old child with motor difficulties to repeat insults and touch his buttocks.