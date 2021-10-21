John Wick’s spin-off found his young Winston

The saga John wick will be declined in series with The Continental, who will be interested in the origins of the hotel and its manager, Winston, who has found a new interpreter.

If the female spin-off of John wick, provisionally titled Ballerina and supposed to be directed by Len Wiseman (Underworld), struggles to give the slightest sign of life (to the point of being overtaken by the surly Kate), the universe of the hitman camped by Keanu Reeves will rather extend on the small screen with the miniseries The Continental. As the name suggests, this derivative program will focus on the hotel which serves as a refuge for the underworld, and more precisely for the rise of Winston Scott, the manager of the establishment played by Ian McShane in the films.

The Continental will therefore serve as a prequel by taking place in New York in the 70s, to follow the course of the young criminal dressed to the nines and extend a little more the mythology of the saga after the release of John Wick: Chapter 4 and before that of John wick 5 already announced. Failing to find the original cast, the Lionsgate Television miniseries can already count on Mel Gibson, the first (big) name to be announced to play a man named Cormac.

Winston in the first John Wick

Although it is not yet known what role his character will occupy in the plot, it will undoubtedly be his most noticed stint in a series, the filmmaker having forged most of his career with feature films, unlike the actor chosen to play the young Winston. As announced Deadline, Colin Woodell has joined the cast to star and rejuvenate the hotel boss.

The 29-year-old American actor has already been noticed in the series The Flight Attendant, The Purge, The Originals or Masters of Sex. He also made a few film appearances in The forest’s call, Unfriended: Dark Web Where Paranoia and will be showing ofAmbulance, the next movie directed by Michael Bay starring Jake Gyllenhaal.





It respects the dresscode

The Continental will consist of three episodes, which will be similar to three 90-minute TV films, and will be broadcast on the Starz channel in 2022. The first and last episode will be directed by Albert Hughes, who co-directed The Book of Eli and From Hell with his brother Allen Hughes. The second episode will be directed by Charlotte Brändström, who has already appeared on many series: Jupiter’s Legacy, The Witcher, Outlander, Conspiracy of Silence and even Julie lescaut. She will also direct two episodes of the series The Lord of the Rings from Amazon Prime Video.

For his part, John Wick: Chapter 4 is still filming, for a release scheduled for May 25, 2022.