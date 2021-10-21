Jude Law and Sadie Frost’s children gathered around their mother

Wednesday evening in London, Sadie Frost was surrounded by her four children for the premiere of her film “Quant”.

Sadie Frost is best known in France for being the ex-wife of Jude Law, the mother of his three older children. In the United Kingdom, the 56-year-old British artist is known for her work as an actress and designer – she founded in 1999 with her friend Jemima French the ready-to-wear brand Frost French, which closed its doors in 1999. 2011.

Today, she takes down another cap, that of director. For her first film soberly titled “Quant”, Sadie Frost chose to design a documentary on the life and career of the English seamstress Mary Quant. Now 91 years old, the latter is considered by many to have been one of the pioneers who gave birth to the miniskirt.





A family matter

On Wednesday, October 20, 2021, the preview of “Quant” was therefore given in London. Sadie Frost was able to count on the presence and support of her four children: there was her son Finlay (31 years old), born of a first union with the musician Gary Kemp, and the three children born of his second marriage with Jude Law, Rafferty (25), Iris (20) and Rudy (19).

The two oldest took their first steps in the world of modeling a few years ago. Last July, Iris Law walked the steps of the Cannes Film Festival for the first time.

