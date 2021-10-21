Julian Nagelsmann was not on the bench due to discomfort

Bayern Munich won widely on Wednesday night on the lawn of Benfica (0-4). A victory came late, the Bavarians having scored their first goal of the game in the 70th minute through Leroy Sané. Julian Nagelsmann was unable to attend the match from his usual sidelines. Indeed, the German coach was the victim of a flu infection which resulted in discomfort, as reported Bild.





What follows after this advertisement

Even if he was not at the edge of the field, he was still in contact with his assistants, in particular Dino Toppmöller. The latter confirmed this at a press conference at the end of the meeting: ” about Julian’s absence, I saw him yesterday (Tuesday) at the hotel and was just told before the game that he couldn’t be on the bench. The match had already been prepared under his orders and at half-time we corrected what had to be corrected. In the second half, I was in contact with him, he was at the origin of the changes. I think I replaced him well and I’m happy with the victory. Benfica have a good coach and they are very strong on the counterattack, we have done a superb job to minimize their forces.. “