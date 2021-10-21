Julien Bert (LMvsMonde6) single, he adds a layer and it’s astonishing

It’s been a few days that Julien Bert and Hilona are no longer a couple and the latter launched a tackle that did not go unnoticed! For his part, the young man announced their breakup by declaring: “It’s something that had to happen. We tried, tried again. I did everything, tried everything as you could see. It doesn’t work and you don’t have to force more when you can’t. We can’t do it anymore, whether it’s her or me, and it’s better that way. We don’t let ourselves be on bad terms, there is no problem (…) There are beautiful things that are waiting for me. “ And today, he lets it be known that it’s over!





Julien’s snap – Credit (s): Snapchat Bert-show

As you can see, Julien Bert published a photo of his dog, Romeo, which he adopted with Hilona. And he writes: “Now it’s you and me my son ❤️”. And obviously, it’s Hilona who has custody of their dog, Romy. Moreover, the young woman recently left for Corsica to relax and with her, there was the little ball of hair!

However, we remind you that Julien Bert had said that they would always see each other again with Hilona in relation to their dogs. He had explained: “We don’t let ourselves be on bad terms, there is no problem. We will see each other for the dogs, I will see them very often because I will miss them terribly”. But obviously, they decided to keep one each … Moreover, know Nikola Lozina reacted to the arrival of Hilona in the cross country and he was touched by her sadness.