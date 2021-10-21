Kabul plunged into darkness after electricity pylon explosion

The explosion occurred around 6 p.m. when it was already dark. Its origin is not known at this stage.

Kabul was plunged into darkness on the evening of Thursday, October 21 after an explosion of unknown origin that destroyed a pylon of the high-voltage line supplying the Afghan capital, announced the national electricity company.

“An explosion destroyed an electricity pylon in the area of ​​Qala Murad Beg, Kabul region, and cut an imported 220 kV power line, as a result supply is interrupted in Kabul and some areasThe company wrote in a statement.

Electricity supply dependent on neighboring countries

The cut occurred around 6:00 p.m. local (1:30 p.m. GMT), when it was already dark, plunging the city into darkness, except for the few buildings equipped with generators. The origin of the explosion was not known at this stage. But if it were an attack claimed by the Islamic State (IS) organization, engaged in a campaign to destabilize the regime, it would be a further sign that the Taliban are indeed victims of their old tactics. .





The Taliban, when leading the insurgency against the Afghan government and allied forces, themselves repeatedly used this method, including calling for the restoration of electricity in areas they controlled.

For its electricity supply, Afghanistan, a country ravaged by war for twenty years, depends three quarters on neighboring countries, mainly Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. Since the Taliban came to power in mid-August, the private international aid regime owes its partners between $ 60 million and $ 90 million, according to estimates.

