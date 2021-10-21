Karim and Boher investigate for Abdel / Valentin and Delphine together – Plus belle la vie October 21, 2021 (episode 4394) | More beautiful life

Discover the detailed summary of Plus belle la vie en avant episode 4394 of Thursday, October 21, 2021 broadcast on France 3. Laetitia and Franck discover the secrets of Michel Meinard but also a new couple at Celeste. Sacha bids farewell to Luna with the return of Victoire. Abdel’s jacket found in blood.



Read the full PBLV season 18 episode 4394 recap of 10/21/2021 in preview with all the photos from the soap opera Plus belle la vie.

Find it full summary of Plus belle la vie of Thursday, October 21, 2021 (season 18 episode 4394 in advance, 3 days before the broadcast France 3): the recap of the previous episode PBLV 10/20/2021 is online.





Karim comes to see Boher for information on the investigation on Abdel. Jean Paul leaves to question the person in charge of the toll … Karim decides to accompany him.

They meet the man who was in charge of the toll gate: he says it was a young man with a hood (who was driving the van) who took the branch to Nîmes.

Boher and Karim drive off and end up finding the famous abandoned van: inside Abdel’s jacket full of blood.

Franck and Kalya have a new meeting with Michel Meinard: the file is complete this time, he tells them that an investigation will be opened because he has not seen photos of both of them at home. Meinard says he has seen few female clothes in his closet and it works the mattress seen under the bed. Franck says it’s for Noah’s friends.

Luna spoke with the prison director, he agrees that the inmates participate in the free mistral festival.

Laetitia allows Franck to enter Michel Meinard’s room to search. He finds the notebook where the town hall agent writes down everything he observes with his binoculars.

Laetitia has an idea to trap Meinard: Kalya and Franck kiss on the balcony knowing that the latter is watching them.





Victoire has returned, she finds Sacha who has made a lot of progress. She finds it amazing. Victoire thanks José and Luna… she finds that Sacha has really changed. All together, they drink.

More beautiful life in advance episode 4394 of October 21, 2021: Barbara learns of Abdel’s disappearance







Alison sleeps on the sofa, Barbara arrives and sees Alison in full depression. Barbara confides in her that Leo told her that she no longer came to the mistral. Alison confesses that Abdel was kidnapped and they haven’t heard from him since Friday. Barbara helps Alison clean the house.

Sacha leaves Celeste, José and Luna are moved… They are sad that Sacha no longer needs him, a sort of “blind blues”.

Laetitia believes to have seen Valentin enter a room of the Celeste: she confirms to Franck that it is indeed him. They hear them laughing… Franck and Laetitia discover Delphine and Valentin having sex together.

To be continued the full summary of Plus belle la vie en advance from Friday, October 22, 2021 with episode 4395.

Comment on the episodes on the More beautiful life forum and find the list of actors to the cast of the series.