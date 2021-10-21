Karim Benzema Ballon d’Or, thank you Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid’s No. 1 attacking asset and France’s key player in the Nations League, Karim Benzema aspires to win the 2021 Ballon d’Or.

It’s the year or never for Karim Benzema, competing with Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi or even Jorginho to win the ultimate individual award this year. A strong man of Real Madrid, the OL-trained striker returned to the French team during the year and shone with four goals at the Euro and an XXL Nations League, where he scored two sumptuous goals in the Final 4 against Belgium and Spain. Obviously, Karim Benzema is a very serious candidate for the Ballon d’Or. It must be said that to reach this colossal level, the former Lyonnais has not been idle. Partner of “KB9” at OL, Eric Abidal delivered a crisp anecdote about the young Karim Benzema, then a Lyon player. The former defender of the France and Barça team says that from an early age, like Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema left nothing to chance by working three times more than other players of his generation. A job that pays today …

🗯 “The others were in the shower, he was still in the bathroom” The anecdote of @EAbidalOfficial on @Benzema 🔥

▶ ️ https://t.co/IH2nOcYw4F pic.twitter.com/TV9Tirg9fl – Canal Football Club (@CanalFootClub) October 20, 2021

“Karim Benzema was already a player who had a lot of talent with the other players of his generation, Hatem Ben Arfa, Samir Nasri and Jérémy Ménez. At 16, he already had this hard worker mentality. The other young people were already in the shower after training, but he was still working in the gym. He loves football, he watched a lot of videos of his idol Ronaldo the Brazilian, he watched the actions of this player on a loop to be inspired and improve. It is a pride to see a talented young person having an extraordinary career like his. It is an example for the future and for all the players ” told Eric Abidal on the set of Canal +. A beautiful anecdote which proves that work pays while many observers have often explained that Samir Nasri and Hatem Ben Arfa were more talented than Karim Benzema. In the end, it was the Real Madrid striker who had the best career. And the example of Cristiano Ronaldo that he has had in front of him for years allows him today to be even stronger than ever.