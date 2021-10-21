Karim Benzema (Real Madrid): “The Ballon d’Or? I’m not far “

Three days before the end of the votes for the attribution of the Ballon d’Or 2021, Karim Benzema continues his communication campaign to put all the chances on his side to win the trophy.
Absent at the court of Versailles to testify to his alleged involvement during the trial of the “Mathieu Valbuena sextape affair” because of a too busy schedule with Real Madrid, the French international striker (33 years old, 92 caps) has gave an interview to ESPN this Thursday, in which he mentions in particular his chances of obtaining the prestigious award.
“Rehearsing matches at a very high level is the summary of everything I do. “
Asked whether he has never been so close to winning it, he replies in the affirmative: “We can say that yes, in view of my performances, of what I have done for the last three or four years here. (to Madrid). Rehearsing very high level matches is the summary of everything I do. So we can say that I am not far away ”, concludes the former Lyonnais, still scorer Tuesday in the Champions League against Chakhtior Donetsk (5-0).
With Mbappé, “we need a little time”
Benzema also discusses his association with Kylian Mbappé with the Blues, recent winners of the League of Nations thanks to the two attackers, accomplices and performers. “Between us, it’s instinct”, says the Madrilenian. “We need a little time (To progress) “, he adds, while showing himself already delighted by the first matches played with his younger brother: “I know the race he has to do and he knows what I want. “ However, he does not speak of the possible arrival of Mbappé at Real next summer.