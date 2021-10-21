Karim Benzema’s wiretapping on Mathieu Valbuena revealed: “He was all white !!!”

It is the trial of the moment in the world of football. Since Wednesday, the Versailles Criminal Court has been trying to shed light on the “sextape affair” which concerns two of the most important French players in recent years, Mathieu Valbuena, presented as the victim and Karim Benzema, on the bench. accused. After an eventful first day, to say the least, during which funny revelations were made about everyone’s morals, the court chose to broadcast a still unprecedented conversation between the Real Madrid player, who has just made his comeback in Blue, and one of his close friends, Karim Zenati.

This telephone conversation takes place only a few hours after the discussion between Karim Benzema and Mathieu Valbuena about the sextape and obviously, the 33-year-old footballer does not seem more moved than that by the reaction of his former teammate in the France team. “He was all white !!! (Laughs) You see the guy when he is in panic“, he tells his friend on the phone, in comments reported by RMC.





He doesn’t take us seriously … He said to me: ‘I told my girl’. He was acting unimpressed ….

An attitude that may surprise on the part of the star striker of Real Madrid competing for the Ballon d’Or who does not appear certain that his discussion with Mathieu Valbuena has really borne fruit. “He doesn’t take us seriously … He said to me: ‘I told my girl’. He looked unimpressed … I told him I saw the video. I give you my word that there is no copy “, says Karim Benzema on the wiretaps broadcast last night.

Faced with a Mathieu Valbuena who does not let himself be counted, the player of Didier Deschamps in Blue gives him a final advice. “Make your life I warned you. If you want the video to be destroyed, you go to Lyon, you talk to my friend “, he informs her. Expected near Versailles to be heard there, Karim Benzema is not present, unlike Mathieu Valbuena, who has already been talked about.

Karim Benzema faces up to five years imprisonment and a fine of 75,000 euros. He remains presumed innocent of the facts with which he is accused until his final judgment.