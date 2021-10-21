Kate and William: these sublime pictures of the couple in love behind the scenes

Kate and William shared rare tender photos that surprised millions of fans this Wednesday, October 20.
We can say that the Cambridges have very rarely the time to play lovers with their very busy schedule. But this time the couple indulged in a public display of affection. In fact, the Duchess and the Duke of Cambridge shared a photo freezing their tenderness and complicity. Fans were quick to shower Kate Middleton’s tender gesture with praise, immortalized in the sublime shot. On one of the photos, we see ” Kate tenderly kissing her husband as they share a romantic moment“, describes the Cosmopolitan. In the other photo, we can see that the couple actually share pleasant moments together. The photo shows the couple laughing, looking lovingly in each other’s eyes.
Kate and William’s display of affection is not without appeal to fans. Myka Meier, expert on royal etiquette and founder of Beaumont Etiquette explain why from such occasions are very rare. Myka Meier told the magazine People : “There is no actual etiquette or royal protocol that says the couple should refrain from PDAs“. Still, he emphasizes the fact thatit is rare to see royal couples holding hands during official outings. According to this expert, it is a matter of context and preference. He recalls that: “we often see prince charles and the duchess of cornwall holding hands“.
Kate and William love snaps explode praise records
The black and white photos Kate and William posted to their Instagram account were taken behind the scenes at the Earthshot Prize Awards. Among their 13 million followers on Instagram, nearly half a million responded within an hour of publication. According to the lines of Cosmopolitan, ” the post garnered nearly half a million likes in one hour of uploading“. The rave reviews didn’t take long to rain, either. A Cambridge fan wrote: “How beautiful to see genuine love and affectionAnother commented: “The cutest couple you can imagine“.
