Kate Middleton and Prince William closer than ever, tender embrace behind the scenes

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been a solid couple for ten years but hardly ever show their love in public. However, during a very chic ceremony held last Sunday in London, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ignored protocol and were very tactile. During the Earthshot Prize, a prize founded by the Royal Foundation of Prince William and his wife and which rewards environmental initiatives, royal photographer Chris Jackson followed Prince Charles’ eldest son behind the scenes.





And behind the curtains of the Alexandra Palace stage, the couple let their feelings show through gestures of affection. On the series of black and white snaps that was posted on the official Cambridge account, the couple can be seen sharing long insistent looks and smiles. Kate Middleton has even been seen running her hand across her husband’s lower back. Rare moments of complicity which have been immortalized to the delight of their fans!

During the evening, Kate Middleton wore a lovely blue-gray draped Alexander McQueen dress, which she already wore in 2011 for the BAFTAs. Prince William opted for an emerald green velvet jacket and a black turtleneck. Many celebrities attended this event, like Emma Watson, Emma Thompson and Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah.