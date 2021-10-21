Keeping your headphones on all day can choke your ears

Reading time: 4 min

Sales of wireless headphones are booming: the Apple company alone is said to have sold 100 million sets of AirPods in 2020. No longer being connected to our phones or our devices by an infuriating cord means that we are more likely to keep our headphones on for long periods of time.

When this happens, you may notice that your ears are more sticky or waxy… Why? Is this phenomenon common? And what happens to our ears?

Although wireless headphones are relatively new to the market, a lot of research has been done on the prolonged use of hearing aids, the mechanism of which is often similar. These studies show that wearing in-ear devices for long periods of time can lead to earwax problems.

What is earwax used for?

The production of earwax (this kind of wax, in fact a natural lubricant, in our ears) is a normal process in humans and many other mammals. There should always be a thin layer of it near the opening of the ear canal.

This secretion is both waterproof and protective. It moistens the skin of the external auditory canal and acts as a protective mechanism to prevent infections, by constituting a barrier against insects, bacteria and water. Wet earwax is brown and sticky, while dry earwax is mostly white in color. In fact, earwax is such an effective barrier that in the XIXe century it was used as a balm for chapped lips!

The external auditory canal can be thought of as a kind

of escalator system.

It is produced in the outer part of the ear canal. The sebaceous glands and the sweat glands of the local hair follicles release secretions that will trap dust, bacteria, fungi, hair and dead cells to form earwax.

The external auditory canal can be thought of as a kind of escalator system, with the earwax always moving outwards: which prevents the ears from filling up with dead cells. This migration of earwax is also favored by the natural movements of the jaw. When the earwax reaches the end of the ear, it falls off quite naturally.

The effect of headphones

Our ear is therefore self-cleaning and it performs this function perfectly, continuously. However, anything that will block the normal progression of earwax outward can cause problems …

Normal use of in-ear devices is not often a concern. But keeping your headphones on, for example all day long, is not without consequences. They can in particular:

compress earwax, making it less fluid and more difficult to expel naturally from the body;

block the earwax to the point of causing inflammation. The white blood cells then migrate to the affected area, which further increases the number of cells involved in the plug;

obstruct air circulation and prevent wet earwax from drying out. And when earwax remains sticky for long periods of time, it promotes its accumulation;



trap sweat and moisture in the ears, making them more prone to bacterial and fungal infections;

create a barrier to the natural expulsion of earwax, which ends up stimulating the secretory glands and increasing the production of earwax;

reduce the general hygiene of the ear. This is further magnified if the ear cushions are not cleaned properly or if they are contaminated with bacteria or infectious agents;

damage your hearing if the volume is set too high.

If the earwax builds up too much, then it can cause hearing problems as well as other symptoms such as pain, dizziness, tinnitus, itching and dizziness.

Also, if you need to keep your earbuds on for a long time, the use of over-ear headphones or headphones worn over the ears may be preferable. They allow the passage of a small additional airflow compared to conventional in-ear headphones and earbuds. Because they are located outside the ear canal, headphones are also less likely to cause earwax compaction or introduce bacteria or pathogens into the ear canal.

Despite this, this is not ideal, and earwax buildup can still occur.

“Nothing smaller than your elbow”

In most cases, the best way to deal with earwax is to… do nothing. It is not recommended to use cotton swabs too frequently, as this may push it back into the ear canal. The long-held advice is to never put anything smaller than your elbow in your ear – in other words, put nothing!

Some so-called traditional methods, such as olive oil drops or ear candles, can also have side effects and are not helpful.

If you have problems with earwax or hearing, your doctor will have a range of treatment options to help you. They can also direct you to the appropriate health service if this requires longer term care. First, he will examine your ear using a special instrument (otoscope) and determine the extent of any blockage or dysfunction.

Regardless, the ear has a wonderful self-cleaning process and we have to do our best to let this process take place naturally. Headphones aren’t a problem for the most part, but be sure to watch how much time you spend wearing them. And be sure to always keep the volume at a safe level …

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.