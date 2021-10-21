Koh-Lanta: Claude’s wife tells about their sometimes difficult life as a couple

Thursday, October 21, Gala honored Claude Dartois, emblematic candidate of Koh-Lanta in his magazine. The opportunity for his companion Virginie Milano to confide in his daily life with the adventurer.

Claude Dartois and Virginie Milano are in a relationship for eleven years already. The two lovers met during Fashion Week in 2010 and have not left each other since. After so many years of love and two children, Andréa born in 2015 and Marceau in 2020, they are still just as in love. While Claude Dartois is participating for the fourth time in Koh-Lanta, his companion has agreed to reveal more about their private life.

For viewers of Koh-Lanta, La Légende 2021, Claude Dartois is the adventurer who is no longer presented. And this notoriety acquired over the course of her participations does not really bother Virginie Milano. The young woman had to s’get used to seeing him take pictures with strangers. She explained: “It’s the price to pay, but the people who stop him in the street are always nice“.

Claude is above all a “caring father and husband”

Claude’s fame can sometimes be “difficult to live with on a daily basis“for the family. Indeed, Teheiura’s friend and rival is very busy in everyday life since he works as a master driver. The eco-management teacher confided: “I also work, we have no family in Paris, and that requires a lot of effort. But we know it’s not gonna last a lifetime“.

Virginie Milano also addressed Claude’s personality, sometimes deemed too arrogant in Koh-Lanta. She explained that he was above all a “caring dad and husband” who is very present for his children : “He can sometimes be grumpy, but he is very generous, which is undoubtedly his finest quality. He always wants to please, his happiness depends on that of others. And he takes care of his children a lotOne thing is certain, Virginie Milano is very proud of her companion and of the dad he has become in recent years.

Subscribe to the Telestar.fr newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge