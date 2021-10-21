Koh-Lanta Les Aventuriers: A video game adaptation as cult as the TF1 show?

Of all the most popular French shows of our time, Koh-Lanta is undoubtedly one of the most iconic. If the television show no longer has to prove itself in terms of entertainment, what about once transposed to the video game format? Let’s see in test video the case of Koh-Lanta: The Adventurers.

The goal of the game is simple : 12 candidates, of which you are one, are divided into two teams and sent to deserted islands. Besides the construction of a camp and the search for food to survive, the player will especially have to try to win the various tests of immunity and comfort to avoid being eliminated by his comrades during the councils. Otherwise, you know the music, in the end there will be only one left, and that is your goal.

It is a slightly shorter version of the TF1 television program and which, therefore, offers fewer proofs.. This is not necessarily a flaw, as long as they are well done, fun and offer enjoyable gameplay. It remains to be seen whether this is the case here and if the social aspect as well as survival of the adventure is mastered for more immersion. All the answers to these questions can be found in our test video above!





As a reminder, Koh-Lanta: The Adventurers has been available since October 14, 2021 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch.

Buy Koh-Lanta: The Adventurers on PS4 for € 39.99 at Amazon