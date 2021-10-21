Kombouaré deplores 3 absences against Clermont and challenges his players

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: top 10 most used Canaries

As usual, Antoine Kombouaré made a point of health at FC Nantes by announcing three packages for the reception of Clermont on Saturday at La Beaujoire (5 p.m.). “Quentin Merlin (sprained ankle) is still unavailable. Osman Bukari (left adductor) and Willem Geubbels (too tight) will also be absent against Clermont, explained the coach of the Canaries at a press conference. This can be even more complicated match than the one against Troyes (2-0) because Clermont is a promoted who plays without complex with a game well in place and it is a formidable team. I expect to suffer. “

To try to win, Kanak sent a positive message to its players all week. And even stung them to make sure they would give their all not to disappoint him on the green rectangle.

“We are stronger but I like the idea of ​​always throwing challenges to my players. What we are doing today is encouraging but it requires confirmation, he continued in front of the media, not forgetting to mention his Auvergne counterpart Pascal Gastien. He’s a very good friend of mine, we had the chance to play together in the national team, but it goes back a very long time. It was a very good environment, very hardworking. “