La Palma Volcanic Eruption – Where Have The Lava Trapped Dogs That Must Be Rescued By Drone?

The rescue operations of the dogs trapped in the lava of the volcano of La Palma are ready … but the animals have disappeared from the radars of the company in charge of saving them by drone.

Despite the importance of the means put in place by the authorities to save them, none of the dogs surrounded by the lava flows from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma could not be saved this Thursday.

Concern is growing in particular among the animal welfare organization Leales.org which believes that the dogs certainly had to take refuge in places where the temperature was much lower in order to survive this infernal compartmentalization.





New reconnaissance flights will take place with thermal cameras in order to find a trace of the missing dogs. Flights that will be carried out in the early evening when the temperature drops more sharply in the area in order to better identify possible animal movements.

Aerocámaras, the drone company in charge of the rescue, nevertheless carried out very conclusive tests of the rescue operation on Tuesday. Everything is ready to implement it. All you need to do is find the dogs, hoping that they have not succumbed to the extreme heat emitted by the lava flows.