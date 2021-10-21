Lab – Microsoft Windows 11: the autonomy of laptops strongly affected

Despite Microsoft’s successes in renewing the design and simplifying the Windows 11 interface, some setbacks can be noted in terms of performance at AMD and Intel, as our latest comparative tests have shown. Luckily, patches are already being tested for the Insiders and should therefore soon arrive for the general public.

Recommended article:

We also wanted to check the impact of the switch to the new OS on the autonomy of laptops. Will there be gains or losses? Maybe it won’t change anything? We verified all of this by laboratory testing a few models on Windows 10 before re-testing by updating PCs to Windows 11.

Recommended article:

The protocol and models tested

For these tests, we chose PCs running different processors: an HP Envy 14 (Intel Core i7-1155G7), a Huawei MateBook 14s (Intel Core i7-11370H), an HP Pavilion 15 (AMD Ryzen 5 5500U) and a Asus VivoBook Pro 14x Oled (AMD Ryzen 5800H). As usual, we measured the video playback autonomy on Netflix (Chrome browser), set the panel brightness to 200 cd / m², the volume to 50% headphones plugged in with Bluetooth disabled.





Windows 11 largely loser