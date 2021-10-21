Lab – Microsoft Windows 11: the autonomy of laptops strongly affected

Despite Microsoft’s successes in renewing the design and simplifying the Windows 11 interface, some setbacks can be noted in terms of performance at AMD and Intel, as our latest comparative tests have shown. Luckily, patches are already being tested for the Insiders and should therefore soon arrive for the general public.
We also wanted to check the impact of the switch to the new OS on the autonomy of laptops. Will there be gains or losses? Maybe it won’t change anything? We verified all of this by laboratory testing a few models on Windows 10 before re-testing by updating PCs to Windows 11.
The protocol and models tested
For these tests, we chose PCs running different processors: an HP Envy 14 (Intel Core i7-1155G7), a Huawei MateBook 14s (Intel Core i7-11370H), an HP Pavilion 15 (AMD Ryzen 5 5500U) and a Asus VivoBook Pro 14x Oled (AMD Ryzen 5800H). As usual, we measured the video playback autonomy on Netflix (Chrome browser), set the panel brightness to 200 cd / m², the volume to 50% headphones plugged in with Bluetooth disabled.
Windows 11 largely loser
As we can see, the results are not in favor of Windows 11 … Apart from the HP Pavilion which got away with a gain of 5 min of autonomy under Windows 11 (a non-significant result on this type of test ), all the other PCs have clearly marked the blow of the transition to the new OS. The HP Envy 14 and the Asus VivoBook Pro lost around 1 hour of battery life, while the Huawei MateBook completely shut down 2 hours earlier.
Difficult to explain why such a difference remains between the two OS, but the optimization is in any case not ideal for the moment. It’s little wonder that the launch comes with a few glitches, but it is hoped that Microsoft and its partners will find solutions quickly. This could notably involve updating the drivers affecting the management of the energy profiles of the processors.