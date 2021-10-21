Laeticia Hallyday, friction between Jade and Jalil Lespert’s son, photo that reveals everything

In her own way, Laeticia Hallyday brushed aside this unpleasant noise saying her daughters Jade and Joy, in open conflict with the children of Jalil Lespert. A photo reveals a certain complicity.

“Two girls for one, a boy and two girls for the other.

The new XXL clan formed by Johnny’s widow and the director is getting to know each other … with difficulty, ”Public magazine reported last September.

Daily difficulties for this blended family were fed.

Their children who are the same age could have gotten along.

“Big booms of madness” could have been organized, but ultimately not.

This recurring gossip is questioned by the attractive blonde, spotted with very accomplice not only with her daughters Jade and Joy, but also with Jalil Lespert’s son. These beautiful people went to the French Lycée in Los Angeles, where Aliosha is now educated.

In an interview with Paris Match Laeticia Hallyday – who is currently working on a documentary dedicated to her late husband – acknowledged that everything was fine even if at the beginning it was not obvious.





“It takes time to get to know each other, to build a relationship,” announced the beautiful blonde who recently denied a cheering rumor, that of a wedding with her handsome actor for next year

