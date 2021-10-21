Laeticia Hallyday touched by the sartorial wink of her daughter Joy to Johnny

Last week, Joy Hallyday decided to pay a discreet tribute to her father, Johhny Hallyday, by wearing one of her old sweatshirts.
The youngest daughter of Taulier has been paying tribute to her father for a few weeks. Indeed, Joy Hallyday has obtained the authorization to pass her Instagram account in public and subscribers regularly discover childhood photos of the teenage girl, in connection with Johnny Hallyday.
Last week, Jade Hallyday’s little sister paid a discreet tribute to her father. While with her family in Utah, she posted a series of photos taken in a bathroom, facing a mirror. She wears a blue sweatshirt under a black puffer jacket. A garment that could have gone unnoticed if it had not belonged to the idol of young people. The 13-year-old wrote in description: “dad’s sweater kinda vibe“. A sentence accompanied by two hearts, one blue, the other black. A beautiful tribute that would surely have delighted his father.
Laeticia Hallyday very proud of her daughter Joy
Joy Hallyday’s publication did not go unnoticed on Instagram. Many celebrities were quick to comment, such as Yodelice, Hoda Roche or Maxim Nucci. For her part, her older sister Jade (17) wrote “Beauty“. Finally, Laeticia Hallyday showed herself very touched by the clothing detail. She commented: “Daddy’s girl forever” that is “Daddy’s girl forever“accompanied by a heart.
Since the death of Johnny Hallyday in September 2017, from lung cancer, his family has been showing signs of affection for the rocker. Last September, following the tributes concert in Paris, Joy Hallyday shared a video and a photo of the event on his Instagram account. She had shown her pride through these two publications.
© Instagram capture @ j0yhallyday
2/12 –
Joy Hallyday
Johnny Hallyday’s youngest daughter shares many photos on her Instagram account.
© © Cyril Pecquenard / KCS PRESS
3/12 –
Laeticia Hallyday and her daughters Jade and Joy
Laeticia, Jade and Joy at the inauguration of the Esplanade Johnny Hallyday in front of the Zénith de Toulouse. June 15, 2019, Toulouse, France
© Agency
4/12 –
Anne Hidalgo, Laeticia Hallyday and her daughters Joy and Jade
Inauguration of the “Johnny Hallyday” esplanade and the “Something of …” statue by artist Bertrand Lavier on the forecourt of the AccorHotels Arena Paris Bercy concert hall in Paris. September 14, 2021.
© Agency
5/12 –
Laeticia Hallyday and her daughters Jade and Joy
Inauguration of the “Johnny Hallyday” esplanade and the “Something of …” statue by artist Bertrand Lavier on the forecourt of the AccorHotels Arena Paris Bercy concert hall in Paris. September 14, 2021.
© JACOVIDES-MOREAU / BESTIMAGE
6/12 –
Laeticia Hallyday and her daughters Joy and Jade
Screening at the Grand Rex in Paris of the documentaries “Johnny USA” and “A nos promises” on the occasion of the Special Johnny Day, his American dream. October 21, 2020.
© DOMINIQUE JACOVIDES
7/12 –
Laeticia Hallyday and her daughters Joy and Jade
Laeticia Hallyday and her daughters Jade and Joy inaugurate an esplanade bearing the name of Johnny Hallyday located in front of the Zénith de Toulouse, June 15, 2019.
© DOMINIQUE JACOVIDES / BESTIMAGE
8/12 –
Laeticia Hallyday and her daughters Joy and Jade
Laeticia Hallyday and her daughters Jade and Joy inaugurate an esplanade bearing the name of Johnny Hallyday located in front of the Zénith de Toulouse, June 15, 2019.
© DOMINIQUE JACOVIDES
9/12 –
Laeticia Hallyday and her daughters Joy and Jade
Laeticia Hallyday and her daughters Jade and Joy inaugurate an esplanade bearing the name of Johnny Hallyday located in front of the Zénith de Toulouse, June 15, 2019.
© BORDE-JACOVIDES / BESTIMAGE
10/12 –
Laeticia Hallyday, her daughters Joy and Jade and Laura Smet
Arrivals of personalities in the church of La Madeleine for the funeral of Johnny Hallyday in Paris. December 9, 2017.
© VEEREN
11/12 –
Laeticia Hallyday, her daughters Joy and Jade, Laura Smet and David Hallyday
David Hallyday, Laura Smet, Laeticia Hallyday, his daughters Jade and Joy in front of the Madeleine church for the funeral of Johnny Hallyday in Paris, France, December 9, 2017.
© FAMEFLYNET
12/12 –
Johnny Hallyday, his wife Laeticia and their daughters Jade and Joy
Opening of the exhibition of photographer Mathieu Cesar in Los Angeles. February 21, 2017.