Laeticia Hallyday touched by the sartorial wink of her daughter Joy to Johnny

Last week, Joy Hallyday decided to pay a discreet tribute to her father, Johhny Hallyday, by wearing one of her old sweatshirts.

The youngest daughter of Taulier has been paying tribute to her father for a few weeks. Indeed, Joy Hallyday has obtained the authorization to pass her Instagram account in public and subscribers regularly discover childhood photos of the teenage girl, in connection with Johnny Hallyday.

Last week, Jade Hallyday’s little sister paid a discreet tribute to her father. While with her family in Utah, she posted a series of photos taken in a bathroom, facing a mirror. She wears a blue sweatshirt under a black puffer jacket. A garment that could have gone unnoticed if it had not belonged to the idol of young people. The 13-year-old wrote in description: “dad’s sweater kinda vibe“. A sentence accompanied by two hearts, one blue, the other black. A beautiful tribute that would surely have delighted his father.

Laeticia Hallyday very proud of her daughter Joy

Joy Hallyday’s publication did not go unnoticed on Instagram. Many celebrities were quick to comment, such as Yodelice, Hoda Roche or Maxim Nucci. For her part, her older sister Jade (17) wrote “Beauty“. Finally, Laeticia Hallyday showed herself very touched by the clothing detail. She commented: “Daddy’s girl forever” that is “Daddy’s girl forever“accompanied by a heart.

Since the death of Johnny Hallyday in September 2017, from lung cancer, his family has been showing signs of affection for the rocker. Last September, following the tributes concert in Paris, Joy Hallyday shared a video and a photo of the event on his Instagram account. She had shown her pride through these two publications.

