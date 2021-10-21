Laspalès in cold? Philippe Chevallier confides in the state of his relations with Régis Laspalès

But what has become of the Chevalliers – Laspalès since the end of their collaboration announced in 2016? Fans of the iconic pair are dying to find them on stage in a new show. They will unfortunately have to make a point since for the moment, reforming the duo is not topical. Régis Laspalès gives the reply to Marie-Anne Chazel at the theater when Philippe Chevallier is busy with radio chronicles and also takes the stage. Guest of Jordan de Luxe, the comedian revealed what had become of his life since his separation from Régis Laspalès. If he continued solo on stage, he does not hide the fact that the absence of his lifelong partner had consequences: “I tried to put on a show without him! My one man show was not worse than another, but people weren’t coming. I went from rooms of 2000 people to rooms of 100 in half-gauge ”he admitted.





Philippe Chevallier is frank. If this adventure ended, Régis Laspalès is the cause: “I think he was fed up with me,” he said with a touch of humor. The duo ended up weighing on him while it’s great to be popular together ”. The possibility of a return remains on the table: “I do not know if this rupture is final. He knows that I want to work with him, he knows what I think ”.

Have Philippe Chevallier and Régis Laspalès been cold since the end of their duo? The answer is no. Of course, the dialogues no longer take place (…)

