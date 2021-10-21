Lazio and OM back to back in the Europa League

The match: 0-0
Despite a serious performance, OM failed to find the fault against Lazio (0-0), this Thursday in Rome. Jorge Sampaoli’s men, however, posed some problems for the Italians thanks to a good tactical discipline and the dazzling fulgurations of Cengiz Ünder. The Turkish striker, very leggy on his right lane, was the most dangerous Marseillais in this meeting. His curled shot (40th) did not go far from deceiving Thomas Strakosha, the Roman goalkeeper. The Marseille defense also seemed very inspired, especially to trap Ciro Immobile, very (too) often in an offside position (six times).
The Italian striker, on the other hand, remained a constant threat for OM. He saw his goal canceled for an offside position (58th) and his shot crashing on the bar of Pau Lopez (69th), vigilant in this meeting. The former AS Roma goalkeeper was invaluable with four decisive saves that most certainly saved his team. The entries of Dieng, Gerson or Gueye to reinvigorate a Marseille which has slackened over the course of the match, will not have changed much. With this draw, the third in as many matches, OM are in third place in their group and will have to score against these same Italians at the Vélodrome on the next day.
The player: Pau Lopez did the job
Pau Lopez is gaining momentum, game after game. After a rather quiet start, the Spanish goalkeeper chained the decisive parades and allowed his team not to concede the opening of the score, first on a reflex stop of the foot (33rd) then by repelling dangerous strikes of the Romans (67th, 81st).
At the end of the match, he reassured by his aerial interventions and his raises, essential in the game of possession of Jorge Sampaoli. Very good omen before the shock against PSG on Sunday.
65.1
Marseille have 65.1% average possession since the start of the Europa League. No team is doing better in C3 this season. (Opta)