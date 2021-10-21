Lazio-OM: the probable lines

Fifth in Serie A after 8 days, Lazio Rome of Maurizio Sarri remains on a beautiful 3-1 victory against Inter Milan before receiving OM in the Europa League. Beaten by Galatasaray on the first day before winning against Lokomotiv Moscow, the Italian club are one point ahead of OM before the match of the day, which will start at 6:45 p.m. (Group E standings here).

True to himself, Maurizio Sarri should line up a 4-3-3 against the Marseillais with his Italian striker Ciro Immobile in particular. For the rest, there is only a small uncertainty in the midfield between the former Bordeaux Toma Basic and the former Toulouse Jean-Daniel Akpa-Akpro.

The probable line-up of Lazio: Strakosha – Lazzari, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Hysaj – Luis Alberto, Cataldi, Basic or Akpa Akpro – Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni





As for OM, Jorge Sampaoli can count on his entire group for the first time this season. The Team expects to see OM evolve in 3-2-4-1 with in particular Payet and Gerson in support of Milik when Provence sees rather a 3-3-3-1 with Payet or Gerson in ten (but not both) and Mattéo Guendouzi as left runner.

The probable composition of OM according to L’Equipe: Lopez – Saliba, Alvaro, Peres – Kamara, Gueye – Ünder, Gerson, Payet, Dieng – Milik

The probable composition of OM according to La Provence: Lopez – Saliba, Alvaro, Peres – Kamara, Gueye, Guendouzi – Ünder, Payet or Gerson, Harit – Milik

The Lazio-OM match will be broadcast at 6:45 p.m. on RMC Sport 1 and to be followed live on Daily Mercato here.