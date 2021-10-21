Le Pen, Mélenchon … this is what the foreign policy of a “pro-Russian” candidate could look like

2:37 p.m., October 20, 2021

While Marine Le Pen, Jean ‑ Luc Mélenchon and Nicolas Dupont-Aignan have already entered the presidential race, and that the announcement of a candidacy Eric Zemmour seems to be just a matter of weeks away, it is interesting to imagine what the policy one of these personalities would lead towards Moscow if she were to be elected next May. Indeed, beyond their differences, all these officials have in common a rejection of the hard line adopted by France and the EU towards Russia, express (to varying degrees) their respect towards Vladimir Poutine and advocate a significant rapprochement between Paris and the Kremlin. They are developing positions that François Fillon, the right-wing candidate in the previous presidential election, had already held.

The wish for a Franco-Russian axis to reduce American influence

With the exception of Jean-Luc Mélenchon, their views are, it is true, nothing very original in a right-wing France fascinated by Putinism (in 2018, 27% of French people had a good opinion of the Russian head of state, but this ratio rose to 35% among Republican sympathizers and 50% among those of the National Rally). They are based on a concept well known from recent history. Russia, having emerged defeated and weakened from the Cold War, would have been humiliated by the West. It is surrounded by threats of which NATO is the main one. Far from being the aggressor, she is the victim of a plot that the Anglo-Saxons have hatched and which aims to prevent the union of the European continent.

All consider that France must approach Moscow, in a Gaullist logic seeking a unified Europe “from the Atlantic to the Urals”. Vladimir Poutine is described as a Russian “patriot” who is not, to use Eric Zemmour’s amusing word, a “Swedish Prime Minister” but a supporter of realpolitik everything must come out of the current conceptions of the nineteenth century. All seem to be thinking of a Franco-Russian axis that would modify global geopolitics by reducing the weight of the United States. All criticize the expansion of NATO, the policy of the European Union and, in particular, the sanctions decreed in 2014 to respond to the annexation of Crimea.

Difficulties to be expected at EU level

In the still hypothetical case where this policy is implemented, it would not fail to encounter many difficulties. The lifting of sanctions, which should be decided by the European Council unanimously, would not be easy. France would join the still minority group of EU states that are there (Hungary) or have been hostile there, such as Italy (before the coming to power of Mario Draghi), Slovakia (under the reign of populist Robert Fico), Greece (by Alexis Tsipras), Cyprus, Malta or Bulgaria. By not respecting them nationally, Paris would please its exporters (Russia’s sixth supplier, France saw its market share fall from 3.7% in 2014 to 3.5% in 2020) but would open a new conflict with Brussels and its European partners.

Other appeasement measures vis-à-vis Russia, for example the withdrawal of the French contingent deployed in the Baltic countries under the so-called NATO reinsurance measures (the “enhanced forward presence” created after 2014) , would have a big impact on Moscow. But they would obviously offend the Eastern States a lot, former Soviet satellites (Romania, Czech Republic) or former USSR republics (Baltic States), which would see in them the confirmation of the suspicions of appeasement towards Russia which they never cease to nourish each time. that is evoked by the current policy of Franco-Russian dialogue. PIS Poland, a natural ally of a conservative French president on societal issues, would make it a casus belli.





Crimea, Assad, Iran … Important decisions can be taken

Bold diplomatic gestures could be considered, for example the recognition of the annexation of Crimea by France, unilaterally. In addition to breaking the European consensus (and confusing us forever with Ukraine), such a decision would contravene the international law that France defends, and in particular respect for the sovereignty of States and non-interference in their affairs. interior. It would isolate Paris within the Western camp but also at the United Nations General Assembly, which has repeatedly condemned this modification by force of international borders (for example in December 2020 in a resolution adopted by 63 countries, 17 having voted against , 63 abstaining).

Many of Russia’s close allies (from Belarus to China) have not recognized this annexation (it has only been recognized, to date, by Afghanistan (via a declaration by Hamid Karzai in 2014), North Korea, Cuba, Kyrgyzstan, Nicaragua, Sudan (before the current transition), Syria and Zimbabwe).

In desperation, we could consider concessions to the Russians in theaters other than Europe. In Syria, Paris could reconnect with Bashar Al-Assad. A new position which would break with a “diplomacy of values” which, year in and year out, anchored Paris in the Western camp since 2011. In the Iranian case, France could leave the same camp and support Russia, Tehran’s traditional partner, ignoring non-proliferation. In Africa, we could rejoice in the Russian presence in the Central African Republic, even invite Wagner’s mercenaries to succeed us in Mali. But, without even mentioning the loss of influence that such decisions would bring, we would in doing so lose the support of the Europeans and that, crucial, of the Americans.

A complex “diplomatic revolution”

Basically, similar to the rapprochement between France and Austria operated by Cardinal Bernis in 1756, this new Franco-Russian alliance would be a real “diplomatic revolution”. It would result in calling into question most of the foreign policy positions adopted by France for several decades. It would isolate us from a good number of our European partners, would probably make it difficult for us to stay in NATO (what would be the meaning?), And would degrade our alliance, already started by the Aukus affair, with the United States. Paradoxically, it would push the Atlanticist States, the United Kingdom but undoubtedly also Germany, to seek Washington’s protection even more.

If it seems difficult to put into practice, the pro-Russian tropism of several French presidential candidates, on the other hand, echoes the general evolution of international relations at the start of the 2020 decade. American policy now seems entirely geared towards the confrontation with China. From then on, Russia becomes a piece of this vast chess game, a power whose cooperation can be sought by Washington. Several recent decisions of the American administration (the acceptance of an extension of the New Start treaty, the lifting of sanctions against Nord Stream 2, possible discussions on the use of Russian bases in Central Asia for anti-terrorist strikes in Afghanistan) show a desire for dialogue with Moscow.

But American policy cannot be the mirror of French decisions, our country no longer playing in the same category of power. The question of the moment is therefore less that of a Franco-Russian alliance, which the Moscow giant will always find less attractive than a discussion with the United States, than that of France’s place in the vast tectonics of the new plates. Sino-American clash. Recall Zhou Enlai’s words about China in the Russian-American Cold War: “Whether elephants fight or make love, it’s always the grass that is crushed.” Is it time to leave the elephant to walk on the grass?

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read theoriginal article.