    LeBron reacts to the crazy game of the Knicks and Fournier, Evan answers him!

    In a fiery atmosphere, the Knicks won their first game of the season this Wednesday night. Evan Fournier was a hit, and LeBron James enjoyed the show. The French, in the process, did not hesitate to answer him.

    After two very tense overtime, the Knicks got the better of the Celtics on Wednesday night. Fans can thank Julius Randle, still precious, but also and especially Evan Fournier, who equaled his career record. With multiple three points in the last moments, the Frenchman offered himself a pure performance that he will remember for a moment (highlights of his performance here).

    The fans obviously loved the show, as did the players. In front of his screen, Lebron james had a great time too. The Laker did not hesitate to drop a little tweet for the meeting, which will not fail to react.

    This match is crazy !! The Garden is on fire! No way people can get out of bed tomorrow! Lol. Grilled 🥵

    Evan Fournier thanks Knicks fans

    Yes, this match was crazy, but above all exhausting. This is the case for the fans, who stayed later than expected, but especially for the players. Randle, Fournier or even Barrett have all played more than 40 minutes, which will weigh heavily on their legs. Evan knows this, since he replied to the King, while thanking the supporters.

    Clearly. 🥵

    Thanks for the energy, Knicks fans !! The MSG was on FIRE !!!!

    Even LeBron James loved the Knicks game, all in a crazy vibe. A successful first for the franchise, just like Evan Fournier. Smiles this Thursday, but above all a lot of fatigue …


