Léo Dubois (OL) before the Europa League match against Sparta Prague: “It’s up to us to be ambitious”

How is your relationship with Shaqiri and your role as captain going?

“Shaq” has a lot of experience, it’s fun to play with him but we have our habits. We must continue to work together to understand each other. On a personal level, the role of captain, I took it in a positive way. It does not change my daily life but it is a challenge that I like and I will do everything to bring to this group. We have a real solidarity group that wants to win something this year. We all have a role to play in keeping this mentality. And we are confident.