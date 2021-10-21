Léo Dubois (OL) before the Europa League match against Sparta Prague: “It’s up to us to be ambitious”

” What is the goal on Thursday against Sparta in Prague?
We’re here to finish first in the group. It’s a very important match for us, this double confrontation is essential in the group given the standings. We will do our best to win.
“We have a real solidarity group that wants to win something this year”
How do you prepare for a Thursday night game?
We are used to that, to these meetings every 3-4 days. We have to put all our weapons in order to win. We started the competition well. It’s up to us to be ambitious.
How does it make any difference to have won the first two matches of the group?
In this kind of competition, we have no margin but we have to improve our previous performances. We have to keep doing what we are doing right now. It’s up to us to be as professional as possible, to score as quickly as possible and simply win the match. This is the main.
What do you know about Sparta?
The Sparta project quickly forward, waiting for the potential against so we will have the ball. It will take intensity to destabilize them. And keep them under pressure.
How is your relationship with Shaqiri and your role as captain going?
“Shaq” has a lot of experience, it’s fun to play with him but we have our habits. We must continue to work together to understand each other. On a personal level, the role of captain, I took it in a positive way. It does not change my daily life but it is a challenge that I like and I will do everything to bring to this group. We have a real solidarity group that wants to win something this year. We all have a role to play in keeping this mentality. And we are confident.