“Liar go!” : Caroline Receveur attacked by the companion of a star of M6, her photo that does not pass!

Her pretty blue eyes, her perfectly drawn mouth, her prominent cheekbones … Caroline Receveur represents French beauty. Hugo Philip’s lover tried to uninhibit her followers by displaying “not awake“on Instagram. A photo where she remains sublime … and which brings out Davina Vigné, actress and companion of David Mora, star of Scenes of households on M6, its hinges! In video on Instagram Wednesday, October 20, 2021, the beautiful redhead of 34 years is annoyed.

“Excuse me, I didn’t quite understand when you say ‘not awake’. When I’m not awake, I have this face! One chtar, two chtars, three chtarsshe says, pointing pimples on her face. I’m tired. I want to cry so much I have dark circles, tarba rings. And you you are made up of phew, you have an incredible contouring. With the extra light I have disgusting skin. Are you telling me you’re not awake? Stop chicks, stop saying you’re not awake when you have crazy makeup on and you’re super hot. Because I’m telling you anyway: in hottie, there can be bitch. Makeup liar goes !“





A message that could not be clearer! In the caption of this video where she appears during a walk outside, with trees in the background, Davina Vigné continues: “Not awake? We agree that I am perfectly jealous. And you ? What does it look like when you’re not awake? …“In comments, many Internet users have fun with this funny video and the tone of derision adopted by the beautiful.

Recall that Davina Vigné is the happy mother of an adorable little girl whose first name is kept secret, born in January 2021 from her love affair with David Mora. The trio live with the elder of the actress, a young teenager. And this new family life is not easy for the couple. “It’s hard because the nights are horribly short, because the crying is inexplicable, because the words become painful, because the gestures are repetitive, sometimes boring, tiring. Because sometimes we just want to go for a drink with a girlfriend or meet your boyfriend, just her boyfriend. Without having to change a diaper or think about bib or bath time. “, wrote the young mother on Instagram last April. And to conclude:”So, we are relieved of not being perfect! And we talk to each other! Verbalizing friends is life.“Her little video is her way of relieving guilt and”verbalize“… with its followers !