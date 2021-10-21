More

    Ligue 1: Pascal Garibian recognizes an arbitration “error” during PSG-Angers

    It was a penalty that made a lot of talk. And that the Angers team had a lot of trouble digesting. Last Friday, PSG won against SCO (2-1) thanks to a contentious action, which had pushed Romain Thomas, the referee of the meeting, to whistle a hand from Pierrick Capelle despite a possible fault by Mauro Icardi at the start of the action. Asked about this episode this Wednesday evening by RMC Sport, Pascal Garibian, boss of French arbitration, admitted this error.

    There is no ambiguity

    The video assistant, and he is the first unfortunate one, was embarked in a tunnel effect, he confided. He considered the hand to be punishable, based on the APP (Attacking possession phase), which consists of studying the entire start of the action. He analyzed Mbappé’s offside potential but did not return to the start. That is an error on our part“Garibian adds that”factually“, the referees are at” –20% of errors and 75% of erroneous errors have been corrected“, that is “so many controversies in less“.

    PSG-Angers, it’s a mistake on our part. There is no ambiguity. We have nothing to hide, we share with the clubs, including on situations on which we went wrong. I had the opportunity to talk to the SCO the next day“, Pascal Garibian concluded at RMC.

