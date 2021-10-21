Ligue 1: Pascal Garibian recognizes an arbitration “error” during PSG-Angers

There is no ambiguity
League 1
No PSG supporters at the Vélodrome on Sunday
18 HOURS AGO
“The video assistant, and he is the first unfortunate one, was embarked in a tunnel effect, he confided. He considered the hand to be punishable, based on the APP (Attacking possession phase), which consists of studying the entire start of the action. He analyzed Mbappé’s offside potential but did not return to the start. That is an error on our part“Garibian adds that”factually“, the referees are at” –20% of errors and 75% of erroneous errors have been corrected“, that is “so many controversies in less“.
“PSG-Angers, it’s a mistake on our part. There is no ambiguity. We have nothing to hide, we share with the clubs, including on situations on which we went wrong. I had the opportunity to talk to the SCO the next day“, Pascal Garibian concluded at RMC.
League 1
Lille supporter sentenced to eight months in prison
10/18/2021 At 6:29 PM
League 1
Divorce is near: Puel and ASSE towards imminent separation
10/18/2021 At 5:30 PM