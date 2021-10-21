Ligue 1: The LFP would like to relocate Monaco-OL to China

Will Ligue 1 succeed where La Liga failed? In 2019, the Spanish league had considered relocating a league match (Villarreal – Atlético de Madrid) to Miami. But ultimately, the project had collapsed after the opposition of the Spanish Federation, supported by the decision of a judge from Madrid. This time, this idea comes directly from the LFP, which would like the meeting between AS Monaco and OL, scheduled for the first weekend of February, to be played in Shanghai (China). The information is signed L’Equipe.

Questioned by the daily, Jean-Michel Aulas also confirmed this “ambitious operation for the image of the L1 and its distribution“.”The League, with its president Vincent Labrune, is at the origin of this project, reacted the president of OL. I invited Oleg Petrov (vice-president of Monaco) to dinner on Saturday night for the match. We talked about it at length. Monaco agrees, and I gave an agreement in principle on condition that the logistics follow because it still makes a big trip. But indeed, Monaco and we agree to relocate the match of the month of February“.

On the “plan“of interest, and although the logistics remain to be determined,” JMA “believes it is”is major to be able to make a great match there“.”We think it’s good. After that, the funding must come and the League must find its account“, added Aulas. As a reminder, OL have Chinese sponsors, as well as a shareholder. For this project to materialize, FIFA must still give its agreement. French football could quickly send it its request according to The team.

