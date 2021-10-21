Listening to music is on the rise in the world

Listening to music continues to increase worldwide and accounts for 18 hours and 24 minutes per week, or the equivalent of 368 three-minute songs. This is the main lesson of the 2021 study by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) on music consumption, conducted among a panel of 43,000 people in 21 countries (which represent 91% of the market) and published Thursday October 21. Since the last study in June 2019, the craze for music has increased (+ 24 minutes on average per week).

China has made a gigantic leap forward, posting nearly 23 hours of weekly listening today against 17 hours and 42 minutes in 2019. By comparison, France remains below the world average, with 16 hours and 36 minutes of listening per week.

Song as a remedy for melancholy? According to the study, music is a source of comfort, especially for the youngest, and “Significantly contributes to our well-being”. Thus, 87% of respondents declared that “Music had given them pleasure and happiness during the pandemic [de Covid-19] “. More than two-thirds of 16-19 year olds said that “The new albums of their favorite artists had helped them in these moments” difficult. One of the rare benefits of confinements has been to allow 63% of those questioned “The discovery of new music and artists they did not know”.





Innovative experiences

In the wake of a firmly established trend, the appetite for streaming, especially subscription audio streaming (like Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, etc.) continues to grow. This mode of consumption is now the main worldwide vector for listening to music, with a market share of 23% – ahead of video streaming (YouTube, Dailymotion; 22% market share), radio (16% ), short videos (TikTok, Triller; 11%), and ad-supported streaming (9%), on par with music purchases (CD, DVD, vinyl, download). The rest encompasses concerts, social media, television, and video platforms.

Subscription streaming audio usage is higher among 16-34 year olds than among those over 35

Subscribers to paid music platforms increased their listening time by 51% compared to the 2019 study. They favored this mode of consumption for three main reasons: “The absence of advertising, the ability to listen to what they want when they want and, finally, access to millions of songs”. This usage of subscription audio streaming is higher among 16-34 year olds than among those over 35 years old, and it is in Mexico, Sweden and Brazil that the time spent listening to music through this medium is still low. higher.

