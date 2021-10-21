LIVE – Case of the sextape: “Benzema has always asserted his innocence”, insists his lawyer

“If you can ask him for money, ask him”
According to Mustapha Zouaoui, Djibril Cissé, informed in May 2015 of the existence of this intimate video, has in no way defended Mathieu Valbuena.
He said to me “if you can fuck him, fuck him, if you can ask him for money, ask him”.
Djibril Cissé was not referred to the criminal court. The prosecution had canceled the proceedings against the player, a time indicted in this case.
“Making fun of him and asking him for money, there are two worlds”
Mustapha Zouaoui is at the helm. Black hoodie, gray jogging, he also assures that he never wanted to ask Mathieu Valbuena for money.
“Making fun of him and asking him for money is not the same thing, there are two worlds, he says with his Marseille accent. I would never have wanted to hurt Valbuena.”
“Today, I tell myself that it is not done,” he says with a touch of regret. But for Zouaoui, the objective by involving Younes Houass then Karim Zenati, he wants Mathieu Valbuena to come back to Axel Angot, “the only one to have the video”.
“I knew that if he came back to Axel nothing would happen, continues Mustapha Zouaoui. He’s not a bad Axel.”
Benzema’s lawyer at BFM: “He always recalled his total innocence”
Maître Antoine Vey, lawyer for Karim Benzema, on BFMTV: “This affair, since day one, has had enormous repercussions on one side or the other. The judicial information took place over leaks in the The press. Both learned of Benzema’s involvement more from the press than from Valbuena himself. It has repercussions. Beyond that, it is a case in which Benzema has always recalled its total innocence. He is not directly involved in exchanges which concern other defendants. His voice is easy to carry: he intervened in a single conversation with Mr. Valbuena to offer him, if he wished, in a free manner and without consideration, to try to prevent this sextape from coming out. Its presence in the category of defendants is a little inexplicable. “”
Benzema “keeps informed”, assures his lawyer
Maître Antoine Vey, lawyer for Karim Benzema, on BFMTV: “He keeps himself informed of the proceedings. He invoked a professional motive. He could have asked for a referral of this trial in view of the obligations which were his, he did not wished to do so. The court wished that this debate could take place. It had made, during all the judicial investigation, requests to be able to be confronted with Mathieu Valbuena, these requests were systematically refused on the grounds that they would not bring nothing since we are on two different feelings. Today, the trial is taking place and he is keeping himself informed. “
“It is by no means to reach Valbuena”
The defendants are questioned after the broadcast of wiretaps picked up by the police officers where they evoke the sextape of Mathieu Valbuena. All claim to have wanted to “help” the player of Olympiakos.
In this case, Karim Zenati explains having contacted his childhood friend Karim Benzema as he does in his luxury leather goods business to footballers, knowledge of the Real striker. Zenati says he was deceived by Mustapha Zouaoui, who assured him that he wanted to render service to Valbuena as he had done with Djibril Cissé also involved in a sextape affair.
“It’s true that with Karim (Benzema, Editor’s note) we play the dirty kids, we kidding we will even make fun. It is to play down the matter. We have this stupidity to mess around, it is in no way to reach it. When I asked Karim, it was in order to help him, “argued Karim Zenati.
Valbuena present, Benzema still absent
Mathieu Valbuena is present in the room. White shirt, jeans, he is sitting on a chair in front of his lawyer.
The trial is still being held in the absence of Karim Benzema, retained for “professional reasons” had advanced his lawyers yesterday.
The hearing resumed
On the program of this second day of hearing, listening between the various defendants.
The president of the correctional court of Versailles seems to want to go quickly and complete as quickly as possible the trial which was to end tomorrow evening. After the wiretaps, the defendants will be questioned again and then we will pass the personality examination and perhaps the requisitions.
Maitre Vey, Benzema’s lawyer: “It’s a very important trial for him, which hurt him a lot”
Guest of RMC this Thursday morning, master Antoine Vey, lawyer Karim Benzema, returned to the absence of the star of Real Madrid at the trial: “I can tell you that he is following this trial, that he does not Not disinterested, says Mr. Vey. It’s a very important trial for him, which hurt him a lot. He follows, he is represented, and we still have two days of hearing to make the court understand that no, Mr. Benzema was not an accomplice in blackmail. ” In line with his statements yesterday, he then charged Mathieu Valbuena. “What we are talking about is how Mr. Valbuena felt after this conversation. However, his feelings changed a lot when he understood that Mr. Benzema was himself upset, because he thought that Mr. Valbuena had brought out his name in the hurry.”
A Benzema “us” who blames him?
The recording of a conversation between Karim Benzema and Karim Zenati casts doubt on the involvement of the Real Madrid striker.
“He doesn’t take us seriously,” Benzema said to his childhood friend in particular after his conversation at Clairefontaine with Mathieu Valbuena.
It is this “we” who for the prosecution incriminates the candidate for the Golden Ball. “We’re kidding (…) Karim is in a role where he has to overplay, he does too much”, the defendant Karim Zenati, who admits, with a touch of regret in his voice, to have put himself “in a sacred panade “.
The others questioned deny the blackmail attempt
Axel Angot, a man who gravitated in the middle of professional football and who took care in particular of the computer equipment of the players, came across this sextape when Mathieu Valbuena gave him his phone. He ensures “not to have heard of money”.
His friend Mustapha Zouaoui, considered to be the other “brain” of the affair, admits that Axel Angot “would not have said no” if Mathieu Valbuena had been generous.
“We didn’t want to bleed him, we didn’t want her to release this video,” he says.
Younes Houass, who served as an intermediary, recalled never having asked for money. As his exchanges were not progressing, the two men had contacted Karim Zenati, childhood friend of Karim Benzema to speak to Mathieu Valbuena.
Mathieu Valbuena delivered his version
“At first I did not believe in this story, I thought it was a bluff,” Mathieu Valbuena said in court. He returns to the beginnings of this affair when Djibril Cissé informs him that a private video exists. On June 8, 2015, the current Olympiakos midfielder received an anonymous call, while at the Clairefontaine training center, threatening to broadcast these images.
“I felt in danger, my first instinct was to file a complaint,” he told the court. Mathieu Valbuena, who assures that he never had “the idea of paying”, specifies that he was “afraid” for his “sports career, for the France team”.
Younes Houass, who plays the middleman with the alleged master singers, contacts him afterwards. While the negotiations do not advance, Axel Angot and Mustapha Zouaoui, turn to Karim Zenati, childhood friend of Karim Benzema. The latter then asks to speak to Mathieu Valbuena, as he indicated at the bar, while they are both at Clairefontaine.
“When I had this conversation, I walked out of that room, I was shocked. I felt that he insisted on making me meet a person who was to be the intermediary,” he said. before the tribunal.
Mathieu Valbuena described Karim Benzema’s “insistence” on making him meet this person. “We do not live in the world of Care Bears. I knew very well that if I met this person it was not for football tickets in exchange”, also said the player.
What are the defendants at risk?
Karim Benzema is on trial for complicity in attempted blackmail, as is Axel Angot. The other three defendants appear for “attempted blackmail”.
They all incur a maximum penalty of 5 years imprisonment and a fine of 75,000 euros.
Second day of hearing at the sextape trial
Since yesterday, BFMTV.com has been present at the Versailles court to follow the trial of Karim Benzema and four men implicated in the so-called Mathieu Valbuena sextape affair.
The president of the court has agreed that the trial will be held in the absence of the Real Madrid striker and the France team as the player plays two matches in a week. Mathieu Valbuena is present as Mustapha Zouaoui, Younes Houass, Karim Zenati and Axel Angot.