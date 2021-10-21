LIVE – Case of the sextape: “Benzema has always asserted his innocence”, insists his lawyer

10:56

According to Mustapha Zouaoui, Djibril Cissé, informed in May 2015 of the existence of this intimate video, has in no way defended Mathieu Valbuena.

He said to me “if you can fuck him, fuck him, if you can ask him for money, ask him”.

Djibril Cissé was not referred to the criminal court. The prosecution had canceled the proceedings against the player, a time indicted in this case.