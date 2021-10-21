Livret A: low collection in September

Its level reached 240 million euros, against 1.26 billion a year ago.

The net collection of Livret A reached 240 million euros in September, a relatively low level, especially compared to the significant amounts saved since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to figures released Thursday by the Caisse des Dépôts.

By way of comparison, last year at the same period, the French had placed 1.26 billion euros more than they had withdrawn on their Livret A, and one billion in September 2019.

The month of September was traditionally a month of outflow until 2019, when the withholding of income tax and the abolition of the housing tax reversed the trend.

Sharp slowdown in net inflows over one month

More recently, net inflows reached 1.67 billion euros in August.





Despite a level of remuneration at the lowest 0.5%, the Livret A, which is used in particular to finance social housing in France, has become a safe haven for savers during the crisis triggered by the Covid-19, seeing his stock leap.

However, it has lost some of its splendor since the start of the summer and as health restrictions have eased.

The Sustainable and Solidarity Development Booklet (LDDS), which finances in particular the social and solidarity economy and energy savings in housing, saw a net outflow of 260 million euros in September, whereas it had been almost balanced over the same month in 2020.

In total, the Livret A and the LDDS together saw a net outflow of 20 million euros last month.

The total outstandings on these two savings products reached 472.3 billion, an increase of about 6.5% in one year.