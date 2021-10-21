Logitech MX Keys Mini review: the compact keyboard that has everything a great

The construction of this miniature MX Keys is simply identical to that of its big brother. We find the rigid plastic and its very neat metallic finish, and the quality is therefore always there. The thinness of the keyboard is preserved (barely 6 mm thick for the thinnest part and about 2 cm for the raised part where the battery is inserted). This is also a small criticism that can always be made on the keyboard: the tilt angle is not adjustable, but that will not bother the majority of users.

The keyboard is still so thin.

Who says Mini keyboard obviously says reduced length, since the numeric keypad has been removed. The keyboard measures only 29.6 cm, against 43 cm for the classic MX Keys; an obvious gain of space on a desk and a product more easily transportable if necessary. On the other hand, its width is identical (13.2 cm).

The MX Keys Mini is very compact.

We don’t always think about it, but small keyboards (TKL or 60% format, for example) also offer better ergonomics, with a less off-center mouse on the desk, which helps maintain a more comfortable position over time.

The MX Keys against the MX Keys Mini. © Logitech

In terms of connectivity, a few elements are changing with this new model. First of all, the receiver unifying from Logitech is no longer supplied with the keyboard! It is also not possible to connect to this type of receiver if you already have one. The manufacturer justifies this choice by explaining that Bluetooth is now widely present on computers. “It is not false“, Perceval would say, but some desktop computer users are not always equipped. And even if they are equipped, that does not allow to use the keyboard to go through the intricacies of the BIOS / UEFI of the computer. In this case, you will have to buy a controller card for your PC or more simply a USB Bluetooth receiver – which generally costs barely a few euros. Logitech leaves the possibility of connecting the keyboard by buying its new one. dongle Logi Bolt, even if it is more intended for professionals in order to establish more secure connections between devices and computers, within a company for example.

Backlighting is rather rare on wireless keyboards.

The MX Keys Mini is in any case now Swift Pair compatible, and a Windows PC will automatically detect the keyboard when it is turned on for the first time. A small window then opens on the computer in order to connect Bluetooth in two clicks rather than going through the usual configuration menus, which is very practical. There is also the Easy-Switch technology, which allows the keyboard to be connected to three different devices (to be chosen by pressing the corresponding keys at the level of the F1, F2 and F3 keys).

The Easy-Switch keys at the top left.



Speaking of keys, some new shortcuts are emerging, such as the smiley to access emojis, a key mute to mute the microphone, and a key to the dictaphone (on the F6). We of course lose the numeric keypad, but also the “insert”, start ”,“ end ”and“ page up / page down ”keys. The directional keys have been made smaller and are less easy to use, which could hamper those keys and keyboard settings are configurable in the Logitech Option software.

Emoji shortcuts, mute and dictaphone are emerging. Logitech Option software.

As you will no doubt have noticed, the screen printing of the keys includes both Mac and PC layouts, which can make reading complicated or cause typing errors if you are not used to it. Note that there is also a screen-printed version of the keyboard for Mac only, but there is no PC equivalent. The surface of the keys is always concave in shape and is pleasant to the touch of the fingers. Under the keyboard, we simply discover the 6 non-slip pads that prevent it from sliding on the desk.

The MX Keys Mini is rechargeable via a USB-C cable, the port of which is located on the rear edge, next to the on / off switch. You can use the keyboard while it is charging without any problem.

The keyboard is charged using a USB-C cable.

Logitech announces an autonomy of 10 days and up to 5 months if the backlight is off. It is still proving successful, adjustable on 7 levels and automated with a presence sensor that turns it off when you move away from the keyboard, and which turns it back on when you approach your hands to write. This of course allows it to save battery. The latter is also removable, but you have to remove the rubber pads to access the screws of the cover, then unclip it. The procedure could have been simpler.

The backlight is adjustable in 7 levels.