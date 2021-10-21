L’Oréal sales driven by the luxury craze in the third quarter



L’ORÉAL SALES DRIVEN BY THE ENTHUSIASM FOR LUXURY IN THE THIRD QUARTER

PARIS (Reuters) – L’Oréal on Thursday reported better-than-expected sales growth in the third quarter, on the back of strong demand for its high-end products.

The French cosmetics group, which notably owns the Lancôme brand, recorded a 13.1% increase in sales from July to September, excluding currency effects and acquisitions.





This expansion is higher than the consensus quoted by Deutsche Bank which suggested growth of around 8%.

If its sales in China have once again allowed it to achieve a double-digit increase in its sales, supported in particular by its hair care and skin care, they have sometimes been penalized by the restrictive measures decided here and there.

China became the world’s second largest market for beauty products last year, behind the United States, according to a study by the research institute Statista.

Sales growth had risen to 33.5% in the previous quarter, supported then by the gradual reopening of economies.

(Report Mimosa Spencer and Sarah Morland, French version Nicolas Delame, edited by Jean-Stéphane Brosse)