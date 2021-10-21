Lost Ark, a nice surprise for the beta! Prepare yourselves

Lost Ark’s first closed beta arrives on PC on November 4. A few weeks before the release of the MMO, Amazon Game Studios unveils the new features to expect and some surprises that will delight fans of the game.

While the first closed beta of Lost Ark is expected on November 4, 2021, the development teamAmazon Game Studios has published a monthly update on the progress of the western version of the game and what’s new to expect when its first closed beta releases next month.

In this long message, the developers announced the extension of the beta period of the game, from November 4 to November 11, instead of the 9 as initially announced a few weeks ago. By the admission of the team, this modification occurs after the many feedbacks from the players asking to be able to take advantage of the beta for a whole week rather than five days. They hope that this expansion will allow players “to experiment with new content added” at Lost Ark.

Unlike the alpha released a few months ago on PC, this first beta is much more open and complete. Players will be able to” record, share and stream content and gameplay by Lost Ark. As for the gameplay of the game, we will detail its novelties in the following lines :





What are the new surprises announced for the closed beta of Lost Ark?

In addition to the extension of its duration, this first closed beta of Lost Ark stands out from the first alpha of the game, making a whole bunch of changes. The maximum character level has beenincreased from 50 to 55 while that of Expedition goes to 100. At the same time, a new playable Martial Arts expert class will be available when deploying the beta.

The focus of the beta will be mainly on the technical aspect of the game, the stability of the servers, the resolution of bugs and the testing of new features. Brand new prologues will be introduced at the start of the Lost Ark beta. These prologues aim to give you information on the background of the character you choose, while standardizing the game tutorial.

It is always possible to register for the Lost Ark closed beta in a few clicks. Once in the game’s beta, you will have the choice to explore the different worlds and continents of Lost Ark as you wish, between adventures on land and sea.

