    Lost Illusions – Flamboyant and Boring

    October 20, 2021: this film, inspired by Balzac’s great novel, is not yet on the screens that all the good press has already drowned it. So much the better for its director Xavier Giannoli, whose film we really appreciated Daisy (2015) with Catherine Frot in the role of a failed singer.

    For our part, we will forget these Lost illusions, despite the inspiration that the director went to Barry lindon (Stanley Kubrick, 1975). Benjamin Voisin, in the role of Lucien de Rubempr, is very far from the cunning of Ryan O’Neal in that of Barry Lindon and the two hours that his comings and goings in Parisian newsrooms last seemed to us to be much longer than the three hours run Europe with the Irish.

    Lost illusions, 2021Lost illusions is one of the most important novels of the Human comedy, the great work of Honoré de Balzac, both in size (over 1000 pages) and in intrinsic quality. The novelist published the book in 1836-1843, during the reign of “Bourgeois king” Louis Philippe but he places his action under the reign of Louis XVIII and the Restoration, a parliamentary system which reserves the right to vote to a narrow handful of notables. Public opinion was at the time, in France, at most 200,000 people.

    This is the time that saw the birth of the romanticism, a revolutionary literary current in the style and conservative in politics in which Hugo and of course Balzac are illustrated. It is also the time that sees reborn the opinion press after the brief revolutionary episode, before fully flourishing under Louis-Philippe with in particular the arrival of advertising and serial novels at the initiative of Émile de Girardin, who founded Press in 1836 … the year of Lost illusions.

    We owe to Balzac the expression of ” fourth power “ about the press (note). He used it in 1840 even as he wrote and published Lost illusions, which is essentially devoted to it. It is true that a statesman like Adolphe Thiers will owe his entire career to his talent as a journalist. It is by writing incisive articles and by publishing large successful works under the Restoration that he will enter in 1830 in the small circle which makes and undoes the regimes. In addition to being smarter, less poet and much less handsome, Thiers is a Rubempre who succeeded.

    Was it therefore necessary once again to adapt Balzac to the cinema?

    Posted or updated on: 2021-10-20 10:21:28


    Amanda

