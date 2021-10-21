Luuk de Jong is torpedoed again

In one year, FC Barcelona’s attack has changed a lot. Exit Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann. Now, the Blaugranas trust Memphis Depay, Luuk de Jong and Sergio Agüero. Without forgetting Martin Braithwaite who was already present. Not enough to raise the crowds, even if the young Ansu Fati, who recently extended his contract, has put a smile on the faces of the socios. Luuk de Jong, on the other hand, doesn’t quite provide the same effect. When he arrived at Camp Nou, Joan Laporta was however laudatory against him.

What follows after this advertisement

“It is a pleasure to make this presentation. We have seen that he is a person who can bring us a lot footballistically speaking. We like his way of being. He can score us a lot of goals. We managed to recruit him at the last moment. You know that it was at the last moment that the club’s hot files were decided, including that of De Jong. We have a great team. “

However, no one is fooled and this speech was mostly for form. Because since he wears the blaugrana jersey, the Dutchman only accepts criticism. Used 7 times in all competitions, Barça’s number 17 has scored only once. Not famous. After the debacle in Benfica (0-3), his many failures had earned him the remonstrances of the Catalan press.





De Jong still singled out

Last night was no better. While the Culés finally launched their European campaign by beating Dynamo Kiev (1-0), the only Blaugrana player pointed out was de Jong. The lowest rated element of the team, the Batavian still took for his rank. ” There is no way. He incomprehensibly missed an opportunity. He received whistles from the public and Koeman replaced him at halftime “, writing Sport. Once again reported after a huge failure (in the 18th minute), Luuk de Jong did not score points for his first start since the Lisbon fiasco.

“The Camp Nou knows that it is not a virtuoso of the round ball, but if it was recruited it is to finish actions like this one. He had two chances, but the audience was then desperate. His game, too static, did not help Barça. (…) Luuk de Jong’s second goal with the Barça shirt will wait ”, can we read in the Spanish daily. Suffice to say that if he does not regain efficiency very quickly, the former Sevilla player will experience a very long ordeal in Barcelona.