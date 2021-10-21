Lyon and Paqueta give each other a comeback! – Debrief and NOTES of the players (Sparta 3-4 OL) – Football

Led 2-0 after 20 minutes of play, Olympique Lyonnais knocked down Sparta Prague (4-3) on the outside. This success allows the Rhone club to consolidate its position as leader of group A of the Europa League. And to take a big step towards qualification.

Toko Ekambi scored twice.

After two victories in the first two days, Olympique Lyonnais could already get closer to qualifying if they win on Sparta Prague on Thursday.

Mission accomplished for the resident of Ligue 1, winner of a spectacular match after a disastrous start to the match!

OL’s failed start

Picked cold, the men of Peter Bosz had effectively conceded the opening of the score of Haraslin (1-0, 4th) on the first occasion of Sparta Prague! The Lyonnais were clearly not in it and suffered the enormous intensity imposed by the Czechs.

Their double advantage was almost logical after Haraslin’s second goal (2-0, 19th), which Gusto and Boateng were unable to stop in the first 20 minutes. Fortunately for them, the visitors finally took control of the ball. The Gones were more available and their better ball circulation led to clear opportunities in front of the goalkeeper Nita’s cage, winner of his duel against Kadewere, then beaten by Toko Ekambi (2-1, 42nd) before the break.

The decisive entry of Paqueta

We could already feel the wind turning. And this new trend was accentuated by the excellent entry into the game from Paqueta at the break. Not established for disciplinary reasons, the Brazilian entered false 9 created a technical gap between the two teams. Impossible for Sparta to resist, especially as its goalkeeper Nita was not inspired by the equalization of Aouar (2-2 53 ‘). Note that the Czechs got a good opportunity to regain the advantage, but Hancko’s powerful strike missed it!

Perhaps one of the turning points of the match because Paqueta (2-3, 67th) left no chance for Nita, whose post he had touched a little earlier. The game could have turned, once again, after the expulsion of Lyon right-back Gusto (74th). But OL were far above and Sparta, exhausted by their start, even conceded a last goal from Toko Ekambi (2-4, 88th). The reduction in Krejci’s score (3-4, 90th + 6) will remain anecdotal. OL have a stunning success and are getting closer to qualifying.

The score of the match: 8/10

In view of the first 20 minutes, we did not expect to attend a match so rich in spectacle and twists! The Lyonnais, who would surely have gone well, offered us a stunning scenario in this intense and sometimes tense meeting. A real European Cup match!

The goals :

– After a cross from right to left, Haraslin inherits the ball and takes advantage of the passivity of Gusto and Shaqiri to transplant in the axis. His shot is countered by Denayer, and takes goalkeeper Lopes on the wrong foot (1-0, 4th).

– On a long clearance from goalkeeper Nita on the left side, Gusto arrives late in the aerial duel. The ball arrives in the race of Haraslin who, after having transplanted in the axis, strikes between the legs of Boateng and scores with the help of the near post (2-0, 19th).

– Perfectly served by Boateng in the axis, Toko Ekambi manages to control the ball in his race and to anticipate the exit of the goalkeeper Nita with a gesture of the outside of the foot (2-1, 42nd).

– Left in overflow on the right side in the area, Shaqiri crosses near Nita. The goalkeeper of Sparta pushes back badly in the axis and allows Aouar to resume from the left, entering post (2-2, 53rd).

– After a good projection forward on the left side, Mendes slips the ball into the box to Toko Ekambi. The Cameroonian looks up and serves Paqueta down to the ground at the far post. Alone, the Brazilian takes over without control and turns on the porter Nita! (2-3, 67th).

– After a lot of work from Guimarães on the left side, Toko Ekambi, at the reception of the Brazilian center, took advantage of a very lucky sequence to adjust Nita with the flat foot (2-4, 88th).

– On a cross from the left, Krejci dominates Denayer in the aerial duel and places his head at the near post (3-4, 90th + 6).

The NOTES of the Lyonnais

Maxifoot awarded a commentary score (out of 10) to each player.

Man of the match: Karl Toko Ekambi (8.5 / 10)

Like his team, the Olympique Lyonnais striker had a hard time getting into his match. He began by losing his first matches, including alone against goalkeeper Nita, although he was flagged offside for this action. Then the specialist of the Europa League, author of his 4th and 5th goals in the competition this season, created differences by his speed and his calls in depth. Like his decisive pass for Paqueta.

LYON :

Anthony Lopes (4): this time, the OL goalkeeper was not decisive. We can even judge him responsible for the second goal conceded since he does not cover his near post.

Malo Gusto (2): martyred by Haraslin at the start of the match, the right side took to the water in the first 20 minutes. It is no coincidence that his direct opponent scored twice. He then recovered as the match progressed, before falling back into his faults to end with a dismissal in the 74th minute. However, he had come very close to the second yellow card a few minutes earlier. It was not enough to calm him down.

Jérôme Boateng (4.5): able to find good transmissions forward, the German international delivered a superb assist for Toko Ekambi! This inspiration justifies his risk taking not always paying off this Thursday. He sometimes abused the long game. And like Lopes, he is not faultless on the second goal conceded. Replaced in the 69th by Sinaly Diomandé (not rated).





Jason Denayer (4): unlucky on the first goal, since he was against Haraslin’s strike and took Lopes on the wrong foot, the Belgian central defender was not imperial. Despite the one-on-one duel won against Pesek in front of the area, we will also remember the one lost against Krejci, the last scorer in the header.

Henrique (3): feverish defensively and clumsy with the ball, the Brazilian left side completely missed his first period. Peter Bosz had already seen enough… Replaced at half-time by Emerson (6.5), much more serene with the ball at the foot. It is true that the Italian international had the chance to enter the good period for OL. But its accuracy and its duplications have contributed a lot.

Bruno Guimarães (7): unrecognizable in the first minutes, the Brazilian midfielder, taken by the opposing pressing, was unable to play forward. But his awakening coincided with that of OL. We quickly found the player capable of directing the game and putting his team in the right direction. His best action of the game? That of Paqueta’s goal, when he persists in relaunching cleanly in his area at La Verratti!

Thiago Mendes (6): like Guimarães, the former Lille did not exist at the start of the match. The Czech dry cleaning completely suffocated him. And more astonishing, he was seriously moved in the duels. He still reversed the trend for the rest of the game and allowed himself to project forward, just like Paqueta’s goal action.

Xherdan Shaqiri (4): far from his best technical and physical level, the Swiss winger still needs time. He transplanted a lot in the axis to participate in the construction but his lack of automation with his teammates is felt. Note also his poor defense on the first goal conceded. He is still involved in Aouar’s goal. Replaced in the 75th by Léo Dubois (not rated), sanctioned with a yellow card for protest while warming up.

Houssem Aouar (6.5): difficult to find in the first minutes, the playmaker has gradually gained in mobility and therefore in availability. We especially felt more at ease after Paqueta entered. Scorer, he could have afforded an assist if Kadewere had been more efficient. Replaced at the 90th + 4 by Maxence Caqueret (not rated).

Karl Toko Ekambi (8.5): see comments above.

Tino Kadewere (3): for his first tenure of the season, the striker aligned at the tip did not give satisfaction. Very discreet at first, he had trouble getting along with his teammates on the permutations. Then he misses two situations by colliding with defender Panak, then goalkeeper Nita. Replaced at half-time by Lucas Paqueta (7), author of an excellent entry! Scheduled to start but sanctioned for disciplinary reasons, the Brazilian international illuminated the second period in false 9. He still enjoyed with technical gestures of which he has the secret, starting with this small bridge along the touchline. But he wasn’t just there to have fun. The proof with his goal, after the post previously touched.

SPARTA PRAGUE 3-4 LYON (mid-time: 2-1) – EUROPA LEAGUE – Group A (OL) / 3rd day

Stadium: Generali Arena, Prague – Referee: Matej Jug, Slovenia

Goals : L. Haraslín (4th) L. Haraslín (19th) L. Krejcí (90 + 6th) for SPARTA PRAGUE – K. Toko Ekambi (42nd) H. Aouar (53rd) Lucas Paquetá (67th) K. Toko Ekambi (88th) for LYON

Warnings : L. Haraslín (59th) , D. Pavelka (80th) , for SPARTA PRAGUE – Henrique (25th) , M. Gusto (52nd) , J. Boateng (59th) , K. Toko Ekambi (62nd) , L. Dubois (63rd) , Lucas Paquetá (68th) , Thiago Mendes (85th) , M. Gusto (74th) , for LYON

SPARTA PRAGUE : F. Nita – F. Panak , O. Celustka – T. Wiesner , D. Hancko – M. Sácek (L. Krejcí, 73rd) , D. Pavelka (M. Polidar, 84th) – J. Pesek (A. Karabec, 84th) , L. Haraslín – Adam hlozek – M. Minchev (B. Dockal, 63rd)

LYON : Anthony lopes – J. Boateng (S. Diomande, 69th) , J. Denayer – Mr. Gusto , Henrique (Emerson, 46th) – Thiago mendes , Bruno Guimarães – H. Aouar (M. Caqueret, 90 + 4th) – X. Shaqiri (L. Dubois, 75th) , K. Toko Ekambi – T. Kadewere (Lucas Paquetá, 46th)

