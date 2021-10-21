Macron given winner in the second round regardless of the scenario, according to a survey

The head of state, credited with 23 to 25% of the voting intentions in the first round, is assured of his re-election according to a new poll from Harris Interactive.

Re-elected in all cases. In a new Harris Interactive poll for Challenges published this Wednesday, Emmanuel Macron is given the winner in the second round of the presidential election, regardless of his opponent.

Zemmour followed by Le Pen

The head of state is notably ahead of the first with voting intentions which vary according to the candidate that the right will present for this electoral event. In the event of a candidacy of Xavier Bertrand, Emmanuel Macron would obtain 23% of the votes while he would collect 25% of the voting intentions against Valérie Pécresse.

Next comes Éric Zemmour. The polemicist, with the still unannounced candidacy, would collect between 17% and 18% of the votes. Stable figures compared to the previous opinion poll. Marine Le Pen is behind the almost-candidate with 16% of the vote, a slight increase compared to last week.

The traditional parties still absent from the second round

The candidate invested by the Republicans does not yet manage to reach the podium. Xavier Bertrand receives 14% of voting intentions, Valérie Pécresse 10% and Michel Barnier 8%.

The left, it is struggling to impose itself because of the multiplicity of candidates. The environmental candidate Yannick Jadot, credited with 8 to 9% of the votes depending on the configurations, closely sticks Jean-Luc Mélenchon (10%). The mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, officially invested as a candidate for the Socialist Party, is still not taking off and has seen her voting intentions drop since September, reaching 4 to 5% depending on the scenarios. Arnaud Montebourg, who decided to go it alone for this presidential election, collects 3% of the vote.





Macron-Bertrand, the tightest second round

Regarding the second round, in the event of a Macron-Zemmour duel, the President of the Republic would win with 57% of the votes against 43% for the polemicist.

Faced with Marine Le Pen, if the difference in votes is not that observed during the previous presidential election, the Head of State would collect 54% of the votes in front of the candidate of the National Rally (46%), who would therefore lose to again against the same opponent.

If Xavier Bertrand qualifies for the second round, the president of Hauts-de-France also tilts against Emmanuel Macron (53% against 47%). Valérie Pécresse would also be beaten by the head of state (57% against 43%). Finally, in the event of a qualification of Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the leader of the Insoumis would also bow to Emmanuel Macron (62% against 38%).

Survey conducted online from October 15 to 18, 2021. Sample of 2544 people representative of the French population aged 18 and over, including 2006 people registered on the electoral roll. Quota method and adjustment applied to the following variables: sex, age, socio-professional category, region and previous electoral behavior of the interviewee. Margin of error between plus or minus 1.4 and 2.9 points.