Magali Berdah breaks the silence on the murder of her sister-in-law and her companion

On Sunday October 10, 2021, Magali Berdah’s sister-in-law and her companion were found dead in an apartment hotel in the Bouches du Rhône. Ten days after the tragedy, the founder of Shauna Events wanted to speak on social networks.

A real drama … Sunday October 10, 2021, the sister-in-law of Magali Berdah, Karine, as well as her companion, were assassinated in an apart hotel located in Allauch in the Bouches-du-Rhône. While the pretty brunette had not spoken since they were found naked in a pool of blood, it is on Instagram that she decided to break the silence. “There are no words to describe what we’ve been through over the past ten days. So I preferred to isolate myself and not speak because we were already in no state. Et out of respect also for my sister-in-law, there was nothing to say“, she unveiled. After revealing that she had remembered that it was necessary to take advantage of his family, Magali Berdah explained:”I want to restore certain truths. There are things that cannot be left like this (…) We tell ourselves that it only happens to others so we are not ready.“

In shock, the founder of Shauna Events explained: “We discover the human, the procedures, how we must manage in a situation like this, how the families of murder victims are managed. It is a horror. My sister-in-law, as you know, was brutally murdered along with her partner. She had three daughters who were in their prime. She lived in this house with her parents and daughters. It’s a tragedy for everyone because we don’t understand, there is no explanation. When we found out, it was a shock. The conditions of his murder were hell.“In order to silence the rumors, Magali Berdah added:”It turns out that the alleged murderer has been incarcerated. And it was his neighbor. We do not yet have the reasons. It was not a settling of scores.“Finally, the pretty brunette concluded by stating:”My sister-in-law was murdered for free and unfortunately today she leaves three daughters behind. We will of course take care of it. Now we will see life differently and move forward differently. With Stéphane and our family, we are more united than ever. We will move forward with that and we will try to make things happen.“

Magali Berdah and her companion are in shock

The day before is Greg Yega, emblematic candidate of the Marseillais, who had given news of his agent. He then revealed: “I have just returned, I went to see my little Magali and my little Stéphane. It was important to go there. They went through something very, very hard, it is not easy for them. It was important for me to be there. It did me good to see them, I think that it also did them good that I was there, to hug Steph. He really needs it. My Stéphane is someone I appreciate, who is in my heart. They are people who mean a lot to me, I gave them lots of hugs. I give them a lot of strength, because I love them very much.“

Subscribe to the Telestar.fr newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge