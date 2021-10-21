Magali Berdah comes out of silence: to silence rumors, she gives details on the murder of her sister-in-law

Ten days after the murder of her sister-in-law and her brother-in-law, Magali Berdah came out of silence on Instagram to restore the truth about the murder which took place in a vacation rental. Tuesday, October 20, 2021, she said she was “in shock” and hopes that justice will be done.

She has finally come out of the silence. Tuesday, October 20, 2021, on Instagram, Magali Berdah has indeed taken the floor to return to the terrible murder of her sister-in-law and her brother-in-law which took place in a vacation rental. “There are no words to describe what we’ve been through these last ten days. So I preferred to isolate myself and not speak because we were already in no state. And out of respect for my sister-in-law too, there was nothing to sayShe explained first. Then, the reality TV popes added: “I saw things, I read horrible things and I think what happened is a lesson for life. That’s how we try to see it. You have to stand up with this. which has just happened. We must reflect and move forward. I want to re-establish certain truths. There are things that cannot be said or left like that (…) We think that it only happens to others or in the movies so we are not ready “.

According to the words of Stéphane Taboul’s companion, his sister-in-law “was brutally murdered with her partner. She had three daughters who were in their prime” and “lived in this house with her parents and daughters.” “It’s a tragedy for everyone because we don’t understand, there is no explanation. When we found out, it was a shock. The conditions of his murder were a real one. hell” Magali Berdah continued. At present, the whole family still does not understand what happened. “There are no explanations (…) It was a shock. The conditions of his murder were hell. His daughters are extremely courageous. “ she assured.

“She was dirty (…) Everything is false”: Magali Berdah angry after the murder of her sister-in-law

Very angry, Magali Berdah then felt that the memory of her sister-in-law had been “sullied”. “His name has been associated with stories of drugs, white marriages, but everything is false. It turns out that the alleged murderer was incarcerated. And it was his neighbor. We do not yet have the reasons. It was not settling scores. My sister-in-law was a mom and had no problem. “, added Magali Berdah. She also regretted having learned details of the investigation via the press when the authorities refused to tell them anything because “it was an investigation of flagrance“. “My sister-in-law was murdered for free and unfortunately, she now leaves three daughters behind her. We will of course take care of it. Now we will see life differently and move forward differently. With Stéphane and our family, we are more united than ever. We will move forward with that and we will try to make things happen “, concluded Magali Berdah.

