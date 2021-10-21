Magali Berdah, her nieces traumatized by the murder of her sister-in-law: “They found the bodies”

“Julie and Kim (24 and 17 years old) stayed until 10 p.m. in the parking lot to wait for the judicial police, before going to the police station. until 1 a.m.. It’s quite unbearable “, she confided. Very upset, the columnist does not understand how young people can be treated like this, after such a shock. “Perhaps we should think of the victims … They are children, they stayed to answer questions about their mother (…) I think there are a real problem in the system“, she lamented on the set of TPMP.





She also explained that she and her family still do not know why this tragedy took place. “In the neighborhood, he says to himself that this neighbor is a strange man. We don’t know why he did that, we don’t know how he got in …”, she declared.

If it is an imbalance, it could be that the killer is considered irresponsible. But with millions of subscribers on social networks, Magali Berdah intends to carry her fight very far, so that all the light is shed. “For me, when we kill, we are necessarily crazy… I cannot accept that he is declared irresponsible for his actions. I was able to take on two lawyers, but how do the people who do not have the same means as us? It’s really horrible ”.