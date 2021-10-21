Magali Berdah: His family victim of a double murder, Greg Yega brings his support!

It is a particularly terrible drama which affects the couple of Magali Berdah. His darling Stéphane, has just lost his sister and his brother-in-law in the most atrocious conditions. Victims of stabbing murder, the two bodies are found in an Apparthotel in the Bouches-du-Rhône. Very quickly, Milla Jasmine sends words of support to her agent and friend, and asks her subscribers to do the same. But the investigation is ongoing and is very strange according to the investigators on the spot: “The scene is very strange. We don’t know if the drama happened behind closed doors or if an outside person intervened.“. It would seem that Stéphane’s sister has been condemned several times for white marriage but that for the rest, no antecedent could foresee this aggression. But another candidate wanted to support the businesswoman of Shauna Events…

Magali needs time to recover

It is Greg Yega who wanted to go and support Magali Berdah in person. ” I went to see my little Magali and my little Stéphane. It was important to go there. They went through something very hard. It was important for me to be there. It did me good to hug my Steph. He really needs it. I appreciate it and it is in my heart. They are two people who mean a lot to me. I give them a lot of strength because I love them very much »Confides the candidate in story. Very surrounded, the young woman must have appreciated the help of a friend! On social networks, the reality TV family is in mourning and regularly posts messages of love and support to Magali and her darling. The businesswoman can be proud of having succeeded in creating a real friendly and sincere relationship with all the candidates.





© Instagram / @magaliberdah is very much in love and it shows!

And no doubt that it will need time before returning to the front of the stage but no fear: the stars of the TV will know how to wait patiently. Very supported, the young woman will be able to live her mourning surrounded by a lot of love. Important supports that help even a tiny bit during the loss of a loved one. We send to Magali and her family all our condolences. Courage!