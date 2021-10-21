Magali Berdah re-establishes “certain truths” on the murder of her sister-in-law: revelations and anger

It is a tragedy that Stéphane Teboul lived and Magali Berdah. Sunday October 10, 2021, shortly after 6 p.m., Karine, the sister-in-law of the young man and the business woman as well as her spouse were found murdered in an apartment hotel in Allauch, in the Bouches-du-Rhône. They were lying naked in a pool of blood and were covered with a sheet. On Wednesday October 20, new details were revealed.

After ten days of silence, Magali Berdah wanted to resume her social networks in order to come back to the nightmare they lived. “There are no words to describe what we’ve been through these last ten days. So I preferred to isolate myself and not speak because we were already in no state. And out of respect for my sister-in-law too, there was nothing to say“, she first confided. She then explained that she had seen, heard and lived horrible things, but that Stéphane Teboul and she preferred to take it as a lesson of life. They remembered that ‘ you have to take advantage of your loved ones while there is still time or when work should not come before family.

“I want to restore some truths. There are things that cannot be left like this. (…) We tell ourselves that it only happens to others so we are not ready. And we discover the human, the procedures, how we have to deal with a situation like this, how the families of murder victims are managed. It is a horror. My sister-in-law, as you know, was brutally murdered along with her partner. She had three daughters who were in their prime. She lived in this house with her parents and daughters. It’s a tragedy for everyone because we don’t understand, there is no explanation. When we found out, it was a shock. The conditions of his murder were hell“, continued Magali Berdah.





We don’t have the reasons yet

She wished to speak on behalf of the whole family for “yell“. Shout because some media have talked about drugs or white marriage in this affair. Completely false words that have sullied the memory of his sister-in-law.”It turns out that the alleged murderer has been incarcerated. And it was his neighbor. We don’t have the reasons yet. It wasn’t settling of scores“Said Magali Berdah. She then regretted that she and her relatives had learned certain details of the investigation from the press when the authorities explained to them that they could not say anything because”it was an investigation of flagrance“.”It’s revolting“She was indignant. She admitted all the same that the police had done an incredible job.

“My sister-in-law was murdered for free and unfortunately today she leaves three daughters behind. We will of course take care of it. Now we will see life differently and move forward differently. With Stéphane and our family, we are more united than ever. We’re gonna move on with this and we’re gonna try to shake things up“, concluded Magali Berdah, without failing to thank all the people who supported them.

On their news feed, Stéphane and Magali Berdah also wished to honor the brutally murdered mother by revealing photos of her to pay tribute to her.