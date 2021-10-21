Magali Berdah unveils photos of her coldly murdered sister-in-law and her children

While her sister-in-law was brutally murdered in a hotel room, Magali Berdah came out of the silence to restore some truths about this tragedy. The opportunity also for her to pay tribute to him.

“Forever in our hearts”. On October 10, Stéphane Teboul’s sister was found savagely murdered by stabbing several times in an aparthotel in Allauch, in the Bouches-du-Rhône, alongside her husband. A tragedy for the one who shares the life of Magali Berdah, also upset by this murder. Ten days after the events, she took over her Instagram account to pay tribute to her sister-in-law, also sharing pictures of her and her family, surrounded by her three adored daughters, “who were in the prime of their lives”, said the creator of Shauna Events, who is also the mother of three daughters.

“My sister-in-law, and justice be done to you! A long fight begins and we will all do it together for you“, wrote the agent of reality TV personalities, while his darling him, split a moving message for his sister. “Rest in peace my dear sister I love you …“, he wrote in the caption of a photo of it, smiling. After the drama, Magali Berdah decided to speak, she who has preferred to remain silent until then, in particular because according to her, “there was nothing to say”. “There are no words to describe what we’ve been through these last ten days. So I preferred to isolate myself and not speak because we were already in no state”, she confided, invoking in particular the “respect” for his sister-in-law.

Suspected murderer arrested

Magali Berdah also took the opportunity to deny many unfounded rumors to explain the reasons for this assassination, while a drug story had been raised, just like that of a white marriage. “It turns out that the alleged murderer has been incarcerated. And it was his neighbor. We do not yet have the reasons. It was not settling of scores “, thus specified the agent, who recalls that his “sister-in-law got murdered for free”. “And unfortunately, today she leaves three daughters behind her. We will of course take care of it. Now we will see life differently and move forward differently. With Stéphane and our family, we are more united than ever. We are going to move forward. with that and we’ll try to shake things up “, she assured.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge