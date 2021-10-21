Manchin and Sinema, these democrats who upset Biden

UNITED STATES – The dreaded “Manchema”. Joe Biden expressed his optimism on Tuesday, October 19 after intensive negotiations with elected Democrats, when the American president is engaged in a race against time to pass his major economic and social reforms in Congress.

After weeks of blocking between the left wing of the Democratic Party and the centrists over the cost and scale of its gigantic program of social (education, health, childcare) and environmental spending, the Democratic president has stepped up his efforts .

It must be said that in addition to fighting against the Republicans, Joe Biden finds himself managing the dissensions in his own camp. Earlier in the evening, negotiations appeared to be totally stuck in the face of two key Democratic senators: Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

Because their opposition to his plan of nearly 3,500 billion dollars to reform the American social fabric – amounting too high according to them – is tantamount to a veto. If the Democrats control Congress, their majority in the Senate is so thin that any defection is impossible. However, at the end of the evening, Joe Manchin said he was ready to vote for social spending in the order of $ 1.5 trillion.

But this is far from the only subject on which the latter and Kyrsten Sinema could thwart the president’s objectives.

Leave, wages and environment

By slowing down on social reform, Manchin, a centrist senator in a rural and mining state, and Sinema, a moderate senator from Arizona, also indirectly slowed down the vote supposed to validate the vast investment plan of 1.2 trillion dollars. dollars in infrastructure wanted by Joe Biden.

Even if they are in favor of these expenses, the Democrats of the left wing refused this week to vote them, for lack of guarantee to see also succeed the other aspect of the promised investments, in the social and environmental sector. The objective of these elected officials? Put pressure, precisely, on Manchin and Sinema, whose voices will be essential to adopt these reforms. But who are now reluctant to face the amount of the bill: $ 3,500 billion.

Joe Manchin also opposed the new provisions on paid family and medical leave that the Democrats are trying to integrate into the social component. Likewise, Kyrsten Sinema voted against including the increase in the minimum wage in an economic recovery plan.

On the environment, Manchin categorically rejected calls by Democrats to include aggressive climate measures, namely drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. He said the target set by the White House halving greenhouse gas emissions in that time frame simply would not happen, notes CNN.





The cornerstone of the US President’s policy is the $ 150 billion Power Sector Performance Program (CEPP), the idea of ​​which is to reward utilities that switch to renewables and to penalize others.

But Joe Manchin, coming from a coal-rich state and who heads the Senate Energy Committee, cries out a waste of public money. Note that the publication of the senator’s financial heritage revealed that he received nearly half a million dollars in dividends from the shares … of Énersystems, a coal brokerage company he founded and which is now run by her son.

The improbable duo “Manchema” or “Sinechin”

The duo of refractory senators, nicknamed “Manchema” or “Sinechin” by insiders, nevertheless seems improbable as it combines opposing personalities. With her colorful wigs and original outfits, Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema contrasts with the old-fashioned politician image of Joe Manchin, rather a fan of dark suits.

While the latter, of Italian origin, makes no secret of his Catholic faith, the former Mormon Kyrsten Sinema is the only one elected not to claim any religion. Another difference is their relationship with journalists, to whom the senator rarely speaks, unlike her colleague.

The first openly bisexual elected representative of Congress, Kyrsten Sinema, 45, began her political career on the far left, close to the Greens. This follower of the demanding discipline of “Ironman” triathlon is today resolutely centrist.

Kyrsten Sinema says she wants to “follow the example of the late Senator John McCain”, a Republican who, like her, represented Arizona and refused “to demonize the opposition”.

Joe Manchin, 74, is also used to dissociating himself from dominant positions within the Democratic Party, sometimes to side with the Republicans in important votes. “I have never been on the left, in any way,” he declared at the end of September to journalists in Congress.

He was the only Democrat to confirm Conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, then facing sexual assault charges.

Renowned conservative, Joe Manchin defends the right to carry firearms and defines himself as a Democrat against abortion. Perhaps some of the keys to his success in West Virginia, a state in the eastern United States, pro-Trump and one of the poorest in the country.

