Marc Dutroux: “Let him rot in hell, I have no pity for him”, launches his mother

Jeannine Lauwens, Marc Dutroux’s mother, reacted to the words of her son’s lawyer, who said he was depressed, in an interview with our colleagues from the Flemish magazine Dag Allemaal.

On October 7, Marc Dutroux’s lawyer, Bruno Dayez, said he was worried about his client, whom he considered “depressive” and “at the bottom of the abyss”. “He telephones me several times a week. I have the impression of providing psychological support. I can only note the deterioration of his mental state. The report of the psychiatric experts has hit him hard,” commented Bruno Dayez, relayed by La DH Les Sports +.

Bruno Dayez aimed to get Dutroux out of prison in 2021. He did not succeed. Julie’s killer, Mélissa, Ann and Eefje, has reportedly given up all hope of parole.





“I no longer consider him my son”

This week Jeannine Lauwens, confided in the magazine Dag Allemaal and strongly denounced the statements of her son’s lawyer. “By saying this, he digs the knife a little deeper into the wounds of loved ones.” Ms. Lauwens took the opportunity to sharply criticize her son. “Marc Dutroux is an actor, depression is not in his temperament (…) He always claims to be the victim, but look at what he did. Let them treat him as he treated his victims. he’s rotting in hell. I have no mercy on him. “

He added: “I no longer consider him my son. The last time we saw each other was in the early 90s in court. He then tried to take over my mother’s house. He went to live with her, supposedly to take care of her. In the end, I had to save my mother from her clutches, as she was completely malnourished and dehydrated. “