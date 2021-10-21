Marina Foïs tackles Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine who makes mistakes on her new film (VIDEO)

Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine chained the approximations about the new film by Marina Foïs, The divide, annoying in passing the actress, who did not hesitate to take it back.
Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine may need a vacation. In any case, this is what his guests might think after several mistakes of the host on their career or their news. Monday, October 18, she received the director Patrice Leconte to talk about his new novel, Mr. Bouboule. “Delighted with your presence on the occasion of your first novel, Monsieur Bouboule “, she told him as soon as she arrived. Before being picked up by her guest: “No, it’s the fifth, but that’s okay”. Without being taken down, the presenter assured him that she had searched yet. “Don’t worry, it’s okay. Maybe this is your first show? “, he finally retorted with humor. This Wednesday, October 20, C to you welcomed Marina Foïs for the film The divide, a feature film which notably evokes the movement of yellow vests.
A somewhat hasty end of the show
Obviously a little in a hurry by the control room to speed up the pace of the show, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine has chained the approximations on the film, annoying the actress in passing. “The divide, it comes out … I don’t have the information … “, she began. Before his guest told him that the film would be in theaters on October 27. “Listen, it’s still not complicated! “, replied Marina Fois, a bit ironic. The host tried to get back on her feet and finally made another mistake. “It’s not complicated, it’s October 27th. Sylvie Vartan’s album was October 1st, corn The divide signed Anne Corsini …“, she continued. Before the mistress of ceremonies of the last Caesar takes it again. “No, her name is not Anne. Her name is Catherine. Elisabeth, I know this is the end of the show but …”, she pointed out. “But at the beginning it’s the same!”, tackled Patrick Cohen, not a very good friend. Babeth concluded by praising the quality of the film, making up for it in the process.
A bet held on the air
The day before, she had held a bet and had unveiled a swimsuit with the effigy of Pierre Lescure on the set. “Am I the type to break my promises? But I agree to take a bath because I have a special swimsuit“, she had indicated, causing the hilarity of the plate.